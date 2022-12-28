AMES – Weekly honors continue to roll in for Marcus Coleman who was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week after a 2-1 performance at the Collegiate Duals in New Orleans, the league office announced Wednesday. Coleman was also named the NCAA Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos