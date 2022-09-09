GRUVER — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will start lowering the water level at West Swan Lake, near Gruver in Emmet County as part of a restoration project to improve its water quality, eliminate a rough fish population and provide quality habitat for fish and wildlife.
