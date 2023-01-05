IOWA CITY – Patrick McCaffery has struggled with anxiety issues for “a while,” his father and head Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery stated at the team’s weekly media conference this week.
“I think he said it pretty well, in terms of how he feels and how his body feels at any point in time in terms of his eating and sleeping and so forth,” said McCaffery. “His energy level isn’t where it needs to be.
“He’s pretty transparent about how he feels, and so we’re just trying to help him feel better.”
Patrick McCaffery and the University of Iowa athletic department announced Tuesday he was taking an indefinite leave of absence to address anxiety, and that it had reached the point where it affected his preparation and performance.
“It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself,” Patrick McCaffery said in the statement, which was reported by the Associated Press. “The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities.”
Coach McCaffery said that his son has been a fighter and “a pretty tough kid” in that sense and previously been able to prepare for games and play well, but the past couple of weeks have been “really hard for him.”
Patrick McCaffery has started all 14 games and averages 12.8 ppg, third best for the Hawkeyes. He has struggled in the last two games, scoring just eight points and going 2-for-15 from the field in losses to Nebraska and Penn State.
McCaffery, fourth-year forward said, said he did not know when he would return, “But I will return when I feel like myself.”
As a father, coach McCaffery noted there is the balance between being his coach and father, and being a father and having concern over his well being comes first.
In less than 24 hours from when Patrick’s decision to step away from the game became public, there has been a lot of support for him and others who have come forward with similiar issues.
Coach McCaffery said he hopes this situation could become a real positive for people struggling with anxiety and other mental health issues.
“I’ve gotten so many messages from folks that said, OK, I’ve been dealing with this, people that I know, that I never knew were dealing with it; my son has been dealing with it — I have two daughters, both of whom are dealing with it,” said McCaffery. “I think when you’re in that position, I think you feel very alone. You’re the only one going through it. But then when you find out that there’s so many people in every walk of life – Kevin Love has been very open about it, Lane Johnson from the Eagles. There’s so many high-profile professional athletes that have gone through this. I’m sure a lot of them have gone through it, every said anything. We’re kind of programmed to be that way. We just keep battling and we don’t say anything, and we just compete.
“But it’s something that is real, and we are in a position, I think, as a program, as an institution, with the resources we have around here to help him. We have one of the best hospitals in the world, some of the best professionals available to him, and he’s taking advantage of that. We are.”
McCaffery said the leave of absence is not related to his past battle with cancer. He was 13 when he was treated for thyroid cancer. He had two surgeries and was declared cancer-free three months after his diagnosis.
McCaffery said in an interview last month that the removal of his thyroid caused metabolic changes requiring him to pay close attention to his nutrition and sleep habits.
Iowa (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) was set to play Thursday against No. 15 Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.