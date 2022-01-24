CRESTON – Like each of his teammates, Ethan Sturm has been working on free throws.
As any basketball follower knows, those chances at the line are vital in winning a close game.
The ones the Atlantic senior canned – 4-of-6 in the fourth quarter – proved to be a key factor in the Trojans’ 59-57 win Monday night over Creston.
“I’ve just been working on free throws all year because I knew eventually I’d have to hit them at the end of the game,” the Trojan senior said. “The hard work paid off.
“It gives you the win if you hit them and a lot more interesting if you don’t.”
The free throws were but one factor in this big win for the Trojans, one that put a six-game losing streak in the rearview mirror and, with the season’s fourth win, gave them their first “W” of 2022.
There was also Dayton Templeton’s huge streak of threes, a trio of them within about a minute of each other in the third period. All hit from the right side of the hoop, the spurt gave the Trojans a 40-32 lead, their biggest since a nine-point advantage late in the first period.
It was a game Atlantic, except for a brief few moments in the second period when Creston played its best, never trailed. The Panthers did play catch-up a few times, but the Trojan lead was always at least one.
In coach Derek Hall’s mind, it wasn’t really the offense or free throws that keyed the win.
It was defense.
“It all came down to guarding and keeping people in front, shrinking the driving lane, and then we boarded,” said Hall. “I thought we (rebounded) very well tonight for how big they were. That comes down to effort and execution.”
Building that wall around the paint tonight allowed the Trojans to get a good chunk of the rebounds. It lead to a 16-10 first quarter lead, and the Trojans held 30-28 and 45-42 leads at halftime and after the third quarter, respectively.
“The strategy was we really needed to get to the boards and box out, and the biggest thing was to play defense,” said junior guard Carter Pellett, who tied Dayton Templeton with a team-high 15 points. “We needed to run our sets and execute them and overall, it was a pretty good team win.
“It feels great and it’s the start of something good.”
Pellett did most of his damage in the first half with 13 points. Templeton had nine of his 11 second-half points in the third quarter.
“It was really crucial,” said Pellett of Templeton’s outburst from beyond the arc. “We knew as soon as he hit one, he was going to hit two and three and four. We just made sure we needed to get him the ball and that was good.”
Colton Rasmussen added 12. Jackson McLaren had nine, while five of Sturm’s eight points came from the line, all in the second half.
That included the four FT’s that were clutch in the final minute.
“Our team did very good on defense and our rebounding was very good,” said Sturm. “The shots came when they needed them. We hit some big ones.”
Creston was led by Kyle Strider’s 20 points, with Khalil Sherrod the only other Panther in double figures with 10.
Hall, his team now 4-11 on the year, called the victory a “great win.”
“Always a tough place to play,” he said. “Even when I was down here in high school ... it was always a tough place to play. I’m not sure what it is (that makes Creston a tough place to play), but it was a great team effort.”