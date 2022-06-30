ATLANTIC – The Trojans giveth, then they taketh back.
Or something like that, as ACGC was spotted a two-run lead in the top of the sixth inning to go ahead 4-2 over hosting Atlantic.
The Trojans, who had sputtered a little bit offensively in the past couple of innings, woke their bats up and pounded out seven hits in the bottom half of the inning, pushing five runs across to get the big 7-4 win over an improved Charger team on Senior Night.
After Trojan starter Nolan Waters, for the most part, breezed through the first five innings, the Chargers started to put the ball into play, as Brock Littler had the big blow to send two runs home to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 advantage. Lance Bunde’s RBI to center upped the Chargers’ lead to two.
But then, the Trojans used five doubles in the bottom half of the sixth to regain control of the game and chase starter Miles Kading from the mound.
Lane Nelson, Garrett McLaren, Jaice Larson and Ethan Sturm each turned their two-baggers into runs, and Carter Pellett added an RBI double during the stretch.
“It was a good job with our guys coming back and taking the lead in the top of the sixth,” said Charger coach Taylor Morris. “Miles (Kading) was getting up to his pitch count and dying a little bit, but we were just trying to get him through the sixth if we could. They (Atlantic) didn’t necessarily hit the ball too hard, but they placed it well.
“The thing we preached tonight was let the defense work ... and they (Atlantic) took advantage and made some big hits in some big spots.”
Coach Joe Brummer was happy with how his team rallied, even though more runs could have scored, as two runners were thrown out at home, one on an executed steal that ACGC was ready for, and the other after a missed sign at third base.
“Overall, very happy with the inning, and we had a great pitching performance from Nolan Waters,” said Brummer. “And it was awesome to see Carter come in and shut the door in the seventh.”
Nelson, Pellett and Jayden Proehl each had two hits to lead an 11-hit attack for Atlantic. Littler’s two RBIs was the best for ACGC, which also had two hits from Cayden Jensen.
The Trojans (8-15) travel to Red Oak tonight to wrap up Hawkeye Ten Conference play. At 10-18, this was ACGC’s regular-season finale, as the Chargers open Iowa Class 2A district play next Tuesday at Van Meter, against either West Central Valley or Woodward-Granger.