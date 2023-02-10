CAM 74, Orient-Macksburg 31: The Cougars scored the first 19 points of the game, didn’t allow the Bulldogs to score a field goal until early in the second quarter and were never threatened in a first-round Iowa Class 1A regional game Thursday at Anita.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos