Atlantic learned the path it will need to travel to get to the Iowa Class 3A state boys’ basketball tournament.
That road goes north through Sioux City.
The Trojans, fresh off their eighth win of the season, drew Bishop Heelan Catholic for their first round game Monday, Feb. 21. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Trojans drew the No. 7 seed in the eight-team Substate 8, with the host Crusaders getting the No. 2 seed.
The winner will advance to the semifinals to face either Carroll or Glenwood Thrusday, Feb. 24. That game is tentatively at Sioux City.
The Substate 8 final is tentatively slated for Monday, Feb. 28, at Denison. Harlan and Perry face off in the 1-8 game, while Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig will meet in the 4-5 game, both games at Harlan on Feb. 21.
The state basketball tournament is March 7-11 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.
Other No. 1 seeds: Spencer, Decorah, Dubuque Wahlert, Washington, Marion, Dallas Center-Grimes and Winterset.