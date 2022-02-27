COUNCIL BLUFFS – AHSTW was hoping to earn its first-ever state boys’ basketball tournament berth Saturday night.
It was the other team also looking to book its debut appearance at Wells Fargo Arena, West Harrison, that spoiled those plans.
A pair of blitzing first-half runs – 12-0 and 15-2 – put the Vikings in a 31-16 halftime hole they could never dig out from in a 59-55 loss to the Hawkyes in Saturday’s Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 championship at Thomas Jefferson High School.
In the battle between the Western Iowa Conference champions and Rolling Valley Conference winners, it was West Harison who used that first run – the 12-0 one – to turn an early 6-3 Vikings lead into a 15-6 Hawkeyes advantage.
The Hawkeyes simply dominated on the boards, denying AHSTW many second-chance opportunities as they built a 15-point halftime advantage and held leading scorer Raydden Grobe to nine first-half points.
AHSTW attempted to rally in the third quarter and connected on their only three three-point baskets of the game in the second half. The Vikings cut the deficit to 12, at 45-33, by the end of the third quarter, and finally got to within single digits with about three minutes left, but the Hawkeyes’ Brady Melby came up with a bit three-point basket to take the wind from the Vikings’ sails. A Cole Scheffler basket with under 30 seconds made it as close as it’d get.
Grobe, who played his final high school basketball game along with Jace Peterson, had a team-high 16 points. Kyle Sternberg and Brayden Lund each finished with 11.
The Vikings ended the season with a best-ever school record of 23-2 and – along with a No. 5 ranking in the final Associated Press poll – advanced to the substate game for the first time in school history. Several of AHSTW’s predecessors – Walnut in 2000, and three Shelby teams in the 1950s – did make the state tournament field, but never any team based in Avoca.