COUNCIL BLUFFS – Sometimes, a team can put together three good quarters of basketball, but all an opponent needs is one really great quarter to pull off the victory.
That’s how things played out for Atlantic in Council Bluffs Friday night. Lewis Central’s boys had a great fourth quarter and the Titan girls had a great second quarter, and it paid off with a Lewis Central 54-50 win in the boys’ game and a 49-34 victory in the girls’ contest.
For the boys, indeed the Trojans had things under control, or appeared to, going into the fourth quarter when the Titans swung the game around in their favor.
The Titans turned up the offense and used a 21-11 run to turn a six-point deficit going into the fourth quarter into a four-point victory.
The Trojans got good contributions from everyone in the first three quarters, leading by as much as seven in the third quarter before settling for a 39-33 lead after the end of the quarter.
But the Titans were just getting warmed up and in the end took advantage of several and-one opportunities to build a 51-47 lead. Things got a bit physical on a scramble and the Trojans were called for a technical foul on the exchange. Boston Hensley sank 1-of-2 on the fol shot, then on the inbound the Titans converted to build their biggest lead of the game.
Kinnick Juhl made the hook shot with 0.7 seconds left, but all the Titans had to do was inbound the ball and that was the game.
“We were up four with about 4-1/2 minutes remaining and they just made a couple more plays than us. They got to a couple loose balls we didn’t get. We ran two different sets back-to-back that we couldn’t get the extra pass and so (instead of being up six or eight points) ... they had a couple of and-ones late,” said coach Derek Hall. “They made a couple of plays at the end.”
Hall noted his team took better care of the ball than they have in the past, although the Titans did force a couple of turnovers that turned into points late.
The first three quarters were controlled by the Trojans, however, with Jackson McLaren leading the way with 16 points and Colton Rasmussen adding 12. Michael Hotze contributed eight off the bench, including six in the first half that was key to the Trojans’ halftime edge. Jayden Proehl had five of his seven points after halftime.
With the victory in the boys’ game, Lewis Central completed the sweep as the Titan girls snapped a four-game winning streak for the Trojans in the opening game of the doubleheader.
The Trojan girls led 15-9 after the first period but the Titans rallied to turn the game in their favor, leading 30-20 at halftime using a 21-5 run. The third quarter was pretty even before the Titans used a slight edge to pull away for the win.
It was the second quarter that was the difference, said coach Dan Vargason.
“We jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but in the second quarter they made some adjustments and we cooled off a little bit,” said Vargason. “We missed some shots and turned the ball over a little bit and they outscored us.
“That second quarter got away from us a little bit, and we weren’t able to get comfortable. Their defense was really good tonight and they were disciplined. It’s just one of those games where the second quarter hurt us. and we’ve to clean it up a little bit.”
Still, Vargason thought his team rebounded well and held its own against a team known for its own rebounding prowess. The Trojans were also 7-for-10 from the free throw line.
Paytn Harter ended with 11 points and Maddie Richter added seven.
The Trojans will be back in action today as they host Nodaway Valley in a non-conference matinee contest.