DUNLAP – CAM picked up its eighth win of the season with a dominating 74-6 victory Friday night at Boyer Valley.
The win secured an eight-man District 10 championship and homefield advantage, likely through the first three rounds of the playoffs, which kick off next Friday night. Pairings were slated to be announced today.
The Cougars picked up 313 yards on the ground, including 122 from Lane Spieker and 105 from Cade Ticknor in the dominating victory. The Cougars took a 36-0 first quarter lead and cruised to the win.