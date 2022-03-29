Ryan Hawkins, who recently completed his senior season with Creighton, will be one of two Bluejay seniors putting their talents on display during the Final Four, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Hawkins, the Atlantic native who led Northwest Missouri State to a pair of NCAA Divison II titles, will participate in the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, slated for Friday-Sunday, April 1-3 at The Sugar Mill, also in New Orleans.
Fellow senior Alex O’Connell has been selected to the TaxAct Men’s 3-Point Championship roster for the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships on Thursday.
Sixty-four players, who have elected to begin their professional careers, will represent all 32 Division I conferences in the 3x3U National Championship, competing for their share of $150,000 – one of the largest prize purses at any FIBA 3x3 sanctioned events – by teaming up with other aspiring pro prospects from around the country. Each conference will be paired with another, forming 16 four-man rosters that will be separated into four pools.
Hawkins is one of four players that will be part of the Beast Coast Ballers, a team composed of players from the Big East and the Atlantic-10 Conferences. A full list of participants has not yet been announced.
Teams will play each squad in their respective pool on April 1 and 2 before all 16 will head to the knockout stage on April 3, with the top two teams from each pool receiving byes to the quarterfinals. The winning team from each pool play game will win $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the Tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.
Hawkins led Creighton with 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in his lone season as a Bluejay, earning Second Team All-Big East and USBWA All-District 6 accolades. His efforts led the Bluejays to a 23-12 record and the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. He ranks first among active Division I players with 1,220 career rebounds and 927 field goals made, second with 2,580 points, fifth with 41 double-doubles, seventh with 363 three-point field goals and 11th with 257 steals.
This year, the Tournament will once again receive non-stop coverage via Twitter and on ESPN networks. Every second of the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship will be available to a national audience beginning with pool play games on Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, and knockout rounds on Sunday, April 3.
Through the first three years of the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, at least 200 players that have participated in the event have signed professional contracts.
3-POINT CONTEST
O’Connell will be the fifth Creighton player in the last 20 years to take part in the men’s three-point contest. but first since 2018. Kyle Korver finished second in the 2003 competition to Butler guard Darnell Archey, while Booker Woodfox did not advance to the semifinals in the 2009 competition won by Miami’s Jack McClinton. Ethan Wragge placed fifth in the 2014 competition won by Baylor’s Brady Heslip. Most recently, Marcus Foster didn’t advance out of the quarterfinal round in the 2018 shootout, won by Connor Burchfield from William and Mary. Notably, Creighton Athletics Hall of Famer Kathy Halligan won the 1992 women’s three-point contest.
O’Connell averaged 11.8 points per game as a senior in 2021-22 for a Creighton He made a career-high 66 three-pointers this past season and owns 152 career trifectas. O’Connell made a career-high six three-pointers on Jan. 19 in a win vs. St. John’s, which also saw him accumulate a career-best 28 points.