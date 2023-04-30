The News-Telegraph is taking a new twist with this week’s Athlete Of the Week.
Rather than just one athlete, we’re honoring a foursome who has quickly risen through the ranks in the shuttle hurdle relay. The CAM contingent of Cale Maas, Collin Bower, Jack Follmann and Sam Foreman were among just two Class 1A schools statewide, and five total that aren’t Class 3A or 4A, to make the Drake Relays field. They did so with a season-best time of 1:00.90, which met the Blue Standard for automatic qualification.
They ended up with a season-best 1:00.68 at Drake, good for fifth place.
But all four of these athletes have been highly successful on the track – and elsewhere – at CAM, both in sports and in the classroom.
So to honor these athletes,we’ve asked all four of them to fill out surveys about themselves. We’re sharing their answers below. And great job, Cale, Jack, Collin and Sam!
Cale Maas, CAM, senior
What sport are you currently involved in: Track and field,
Family: Shawn and Sara Maas.
Favorites: Chicken Alfredo, “Go Flex” by Post Malone.
When did you start the sport you’re currently involved in: I started track in seventh grade.
What do you like most about your sport: Being able to compete.
What is your favorite sports memory: Dunking on East Union.
What other activities are you involved in: National Honor Society, class vice president, basketball.
What have you learned the most from your coaches and teammates?: You may not win but you must compete.
What advice would you give future athletes?: Cherish the moments and make as many memories as you can.
Jack Follmann CAM,
junior
What sport are you currently involved in: Track and field.
Family: Amy Follmann, Ethan and Abby Follmann.
Favorites: Orange chicken, “Love Sosa” by Chief Keef.
When did you start the sport you’re currently involved in: I started track and field in seventh grade.
What is your favorite sports memory: Winning the 2021 state football championship.
What other activities are you involved in: Football, Baseball, National Honor Society.
What have you learned the most from your coaches and teammates?: Run fast, Turn left
What advice would you give future athletes?: Don’t be afraid to go outside of your comfort zone
Sam Foreman, CAM,
senior
What sport are you currently involved in: Track and field.
Family: John and Coni Curry (grandparents) Danyel Foreman (mom).
Favorites: Pizza, “Space Cadet” by Metro Boomin’.
When did you start the sport you’re currently involved in: Seventh grade.
What do you like most about your sport: The ability to compete individually and with a team.
What is your favorite sports memory: Winning a football championship.
What other activities are you involved in: Football, basketball.
What have you learned the most from your coaches and teammates?: Results don’t happen overnight.
What advice would you give future athletes?: Make the most of each moment or it goes by quicker than you know.
Collin Bower, CAM, freshman
Sport Involved In: Track.
Family: Suzy Lyons, Derek Bower, Jamie Bower, Ryan Bower.
Favorites: Steak; “Handsome and Wealthy” by Migos.
When did you start the sport you’re involved in: Seventh grade.
What do you like most about your sport: The competitiveness.
What do you like most about your sport: Qualifying for nationals in track my eighth grade year.
Other activities involved in: Speech, baseball, basketball, football.
What have you learned from coaches and teammates?: Everyone has off days just depends on how they feel just because you ran a bad race doesn’t mean you’ll race the same next meet
What advice would you give future athletes?: Take the time to warmup and stretch so you don’t get injuries because injuries are something that hinder your ability to perform