Wednesday Afternoon Mixed
Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Meyer & Gross 7, Blind 0; Choice Printing 7, RT Motors 0; Dean's Mowing 7, Cow Girls 0.
Individual highlights: Men – Perry Sommer 215-563. Women – Cathy Downey 175-500, Robin Loring 194-486, Jeanie Bastian 178-452, Karen Dreager 166-444.
Classic League
Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: L&M 7, Salon 0; West Side Diner 4, Super Bowl 3; Danish Mutual 5, Wolf Pack 2; Deter Motors 5, LGZ Construction 2; Brocker Karns & Karns 5, Pro Shop 2; Elbow Room 5, Williams Construction 2.
Individual highlights: Men – Tony Carter 300-728; Mike Hansen 235-661; Steve Wallingford 657; Tony Brockman 258. Women – Krissy Tye 225-561.
Monday Originals
Monday, Dec. 12, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Erickson Farms 5, Critter Wash 2; Aj farms 7, Wiota Steak House 0; Sweet Spot 7, Super Bowl 0
Individual highlights: Maureen Jensen 184-482, Cathy Downey 170-487, Tami Schultz 195-504, Elaine Martens 180-485.
Wednesday Mixed
Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Classic Printing 7, Bye 0; Meyer & Gross 4, Dean's Mowing 3; Cowgirls 4, RT Motors 3.
Individual highlights: Men – Roger Wallingford 204-535. Women – Robin Loring 180-482, Karen Dreager 173-479, Cathy Downey 173-485.
Classic League
Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: LGZ Construction 7, L&M 0; Brocker Karns & Karns 7, Williams Construction 0; Pro Shop 7, West Side Diner 0; Danish Mutual 5, Salon Tique 2; Deter Motors 7, Elbow Room 0; Wolf Pack 7, Super Bowl 0.
Individual highlights: Jason Tye 257-672, Rick Christofferson 248-688, Anthony Chrstensen 651, Mike Applegate 655, Zach Blanchard 246-654.
Monday Originals
Monday, Dec. 19, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Critter Wash 5, Wiota Steak House 2; Erickson Farms 5, Sweet Spot 2; AJ Farms 4, Super Bowl 3.
Individual highlights: Cathy Downey 166-479, Christie Hocamp 194-473, Kari Hansen 156-456.