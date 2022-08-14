Football practice got underway in earnest this week in Iowa, and the action was quite busy at the News-Telegraph area’s eight schools.
Each of the schools – Atlantic, ACGC, AHSTW, Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold and Riverside – have key players to replace after last season, but on the flip side have returning talent to help boost their hopes for the coming year.
A quick pre-season peek at which all-district players are expected back follows, with full pre-season articles coming in the next couple of weeks:
ATLANTIC
The Trojans finished a 3-6 campaign under first-year coach Joe Brummer, but with it were a lot of underclassmen who gained valuable experience in a Iowa Class 3A district that featured the state champions and several teams that could have been strong contenders for the district title if not for the Cyclones.
Then again, the Trojans have valuable pieces returning as they seek to move up in District 6, a district that also has ADM, Creston, Knoxville and Saydel.
Senior Caden Andersen is one of the top returning quarterbacks in the district. With two years’ experience under center, Andersen had 1,163 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, second among returnees, and also had a pair of rushing scores.
Dante Hedrington, now a junior, came on strong during the season and ended as the feature running back, with 415 yards and four TDs. Three of the top five receivers are gone, but figure junior Colton Rasmussen (159 yards, 2 TDs) and senior Carter Pellett (146 yards, 1 TD) to be the top targets; Jayden Proehl and Jackson McLaren, both seniors, are also expected to be in the mix.
Senior Easton O’Brien had a great year at linebacker a year ago, with 13.5 tackles for losses among his 48 total, while junior Colton Becker had a pair of sacks among his 28.5 total tackles. Multiple other Trojans had tackles for posses, including seniors Jarrett Armstrong, McLaren, Brenden Casey, Nathan Keiser, Mules Mundorf and Logan Terrell. Senior Tanner O’Brien also had 18 solo tackles.
The Trojans open the season Friday, Aug. 26, at Glenwood, before opening the home season Friday, Sept. 2, vs. Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
ACGC
The 2021 season was the Chagers’ breakout year, rolling to a 7-0 record and a state ranking before suffering their lone regular-season loss to eventual state champion Van Meter. It was also the Bulldogs who ended the Chagers’ season, one game short of the UNI-Dome.
The bad news is that a number of seniors who were core to that success have graduated, including all-stater Gavin Cornelison, and all-Class 1A District 7 players Charlie Crawford, Victor Gonzalez, Cael Hoing, Cayden Jensen and Reid Rumelhart.
The great news is that quarterback Brock Littler returns, with his 579 total yards, including 363 rushing, and eight total touchdowns. A senior, he’ll lead what’s expected to continue to be a rush-heavy offense, which collected all but 216 of its 4,169 total yards on the ground.
Senior Seth Reno, and juniors Nate Chance, Tegan Slaybaugh and Anthony Solorzano were the top rushers that could see time, while Ben Marsh had a pair of receptions for 37 yards, tops among returning linebackers.
Marsh had 11 tackles for losses a year ago along with a fumble recovery and an interception, while Reno recorded three quarterback sacks and had two fumble recoveries. Senior Austin Kunkle had 17 solo tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Chargers will open the season Saturday, Aug. 27, vs. Greene County, with that game to be played at Ogden rather than Jefferson.
AHSTW
The Vikings had a bit of a rough start last year, but yet a turnaround game against Riverside, one of the early picks to win Iowa Class A District 7, gave coach GG Harris’ team enough of a boost to get into the play-off round of the post-season.
That may have opened some eyes for the Vikings, which is seeking its deepest playoff round since 2018, and fourth-year coach Harris might have some key tools to do it with.
The key offensively will be replacing top rusher Denver Pauley (731 yards, eight TDs) and No. 1 receiver Raydden Grobe (405 yards, six TDs), along with other first-team all-district picks Quintin Martin, Jace Peterson, Jordan Ratzlaff and Blake Tuma.
The top piece back is quarterback Kyle Sternberg, who had a 62.1% completion rate (100-161) with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions for 1,308 yards. He also had 252 yards and seven TDs on the ground, so running the offense isn’t a question. And neither is receiving as two of the top three receivers – Brayden Lund (481 yards, 2 TD) and Scheffler (204 yards, 2 TD) – are expected to be Sternberg’s top targets.
But the feature back could be be either Lund, Scheffler, sophomore Luke Sternberg, or seniors Aidan Martin or Gavin Newcomb.
Martin was dominant on defense, with 88 solo tackles and five tackles for loss while Nick Denning also had five tackles for losses among his 59 total. Three of last year’s underclassmen had a fumble recovery, while Scheffler had a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown.
The Vikings will host IKM-Manning in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 26.
AUDUBON
Seven all-District 10 players from Audubon’s state semifinal football team have departed, so there will be a lot of new faces in those places for the Wheelers this fall.
The Wheelers, behind guys like Gavin Smith, Carter Andreasen and Braden Wessel, went 11-2, dropping their lone two games to eventual state champion CAM, a team also tasked with rebuilding – or perhaps the correct term is reloading – this fall.
All-district players returning for the Wheelers include first-team offensive lineman Cooper Nielsen and a pair of second-team players: kicker Manny Beisswenger and utility defensive player Gavin Larsen.
The main goal for Audubon’s offense will likely be having to figure out how to replace 2,736 total yards of offense off the arm and legs of Smith. Both Evan Alt and Aaron Olsen took snaps last year under center, mainly late in the game, and they do have a combined 174 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Beisswenger is the leading returning receiver, with two catches for 25 yards.
Larsen, who made his mark as a defensive lineman, leads all returning tacklers with 69.5 total, including 43 solos and 3.5 tackles for losses, and has three takeaways (two fumble recoveries and an interception). Nielsen has 36 total tackles, including 18 solos, and seven quarterback sacks among his 14 tackles for losses.
Beisswenger shared kicking duties with his older brother, Matthew, a year ago. On kickoffs he had 11 touchbacks, and was good on 19-of-20 extra-point kicks.
Audubon has a Week 0 game, opening the year on the road playing Winfield-Mount Union. That game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Martensdale-St. Marys’ Blue Devil Stadium, Martensdale.
CAM
The defending state champions, which came from one of eight-man’s top districts a year ago, have a lot to replace, to be sure. That was to be expected with the graduation of all-everything Lane Spieker, the captain of last year’s all-state Iowa eight-man team, along with good pieces such as Cade Ticknor, Colby Rich and Joe Kauffman.
Back are all-district picks Jack Follmann, a linebacker; Gavyn Jessen, a lineman; and Austin Williams, a defensive back, along with honorable-mention selection Sam Foreman.
Yet, there are key pieces back that could help make the transition to 2022 easier. Both Austin Williams and Brody Williams could be taking snaps, as could Chase Spieker (Lane’s brother), and whomever of those doesn’t get the signal-calling job will likely roll up a large chunk of yardage on the ground. Foreman had three catches for touchdowns, while Follmann also had a pair, and both could lead the receiving corps.
Follmann, Foreman, Jessen, Williams, Corbin Peach and Gabe Rouse played a significant role last year, either in the trenches defensively or on one or both side of the line, and they’ll help lead a number of up-and-coming players who’ll prove key to defending the District 10 championship.
The Cougars open the season at home Friday, Aug. 26, against Fremont-Mills.
EXIRA-EHK
After a disappointing 2020 season, the Spartans came back in a big way last season, placing fourth in one of Iowa’s toughest eight-man districts and making the play-in round of the post-season. All of those things could prove to be huge building blocks for Tom Petersen’s crew.
Exira-EHK has three players back that made one of the top two all-District 10 teams, including a pair from the first team: linebacker Trey Petersen and offensive lineman Easton Nelson, both seniors; and second team defensive lineman Braxton Marxen, also a senior. With that are two honorable mention returnees: senior wide receiver and linebacker Derrek Kommes and wide receiver Aiden Flaters, a junior.
Petersen was among the top two-way players in District 10, with 46 total tackles and a pair of sacks from his defensive back position. Offensively, he ran the Spartans’ show, with 2,544 total yards – 1,843 passing and 701 rushing) and figured in 35 touchdowns. Flathers (488) and Kommess (275) figure to be strong receiving candidates, but so could junior Cash Emgarten (188).
Defensively, Marxen had 45 total tackles a year ago, including 27 solos and 12.5 for loss, while Nelson had eight tackles for losses in his 32 tackles, plus three turnovers (two fumble recoveries and an interception that went for a 30-yard touchdown) and Kommes added 21.5 total tackles and five interceptions.
The Spartans open the 2022 season Friday, Aug. 26, with a home game vs. Griswold.
GRISWOLD
The Tigers ended the 2021 season on a high note, breaking a 23-game losing streak that dated to 2018 with a win over River Valley of Correctionville. It was a step forward for a young squad that had taken its lumps during the regular season, but there’s no direction to go but up for coach Chase Wallace and his team.
Senior Kamron Brownlee was among four players who took snaps a year ago, and he completed 50 passes for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns. Like Brownlee, much of the offense was by underclassmen a year ago, with Nick Jennum having 27 catches for 555 yards and six touchdowns. Cale Swain, now a senior, did much of the work on the ground, with 57 carries for 354 yards.
Jennum, Swain, Zane Johnson and Aiden Kennedy were all underclassmen who had at least 25 tackles. One area the Tigers maybe will be looking to improve is turnovers – they had just nine – and tackles for losses, recording just seven.
The Tigers travel to Exira to take on Exira-EHK on Friday, Aug. 26.
RIVERSIDE
Expect a lot of youth for the Bulldogs this season, as graduation took a prolific senior class and well over 95 percent of the offense along with. With just two players tipping the scales above 200 pounds and a key player in Grady Jeppesen injured during a basketball camp, a lot of youth will be expected to step up.
While a lot of the duties could go to freshmen and sophomores, coach Darrell Frain’s teams have always been well prepared and still have talent returning in some key areas.
Jeppersen was an first team all-Iowa Class A District 7 pick at receiver, while Nathan Messerschmidt, also a senior, returns as an all-district defensive lineman. Ayden Salais (defensive back), Brody Zimmerman (linebacker) and Nolan Moore (defensive utility) were second-team all-district picks.
Salais is expected to move from wide receiver to quarterback in place of Jeppesen, while Messerschmidt, Zimmerman, John Alff and JJ Wilson will probably be counted on to lead the defense. Senior Ashton Knoke, and juniors Kyler Rieken and Garrett Hough had the bulk of the yards among returning running backs.
The Bulldogs open the season Friday, Aug. 26, against Red Oak.