ATLANTIC – Michelle Blake challenged her Atlantic volleyball team after its three-set loss to Glenwood.
The question the Trojan coach posed to her team: “How are we going to bounce back” against Clarinda?
More specifically, she said later in reflecting on the between-game conversation with her team: “Our two characters of team are ... how are we going to bounce back? Are we going to be mopey and sad because we lost the first one, or are we going to show the conference what we can do?”
It may have been tough at times, but the Trojans eventually answered the question with a satisfying five-set win over the Cardinals to salvage a Hawkeye Ten split Tuesday at Atlantic High School.
The 14-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-10, 15-10 win puts the Trojans at a 1-1 record to open Hawkeye Ten play and more importantly was a step toward the team’s goal of an upper-division league finish.
The Rams got the best of the Trojans in the opener, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20, and went on to sweep the Cardinals to finish with a 2-0 record on the night.
“It wasn’t by far our best game (against Clarinda), but we did a lot of good things together as a team,” said Blake, whose team improved to 10-7 overall on the year.
The Trojans cleaned some mistakes up from their match against Glenwood. After a shaky first set against Clarinda, they played pretty well for the most part, particularly in the second, fourth and fifth sets, with a late third-set rally falling short after being down 16-11.
In each of the final four sets, the Trojans rolled out to early leads, losing only the third when the Cardinals got on a roll. The fourth set saw them roll to early leads of 5-0 and 9-2, with a pair of kills by by Lexi Noelck opening up a 20-10 lead. A kill by Abby Smith and a Cardinal error closed things out and forced a deciding set.
Smith and Aubrey Guyer each had kills downt he stretch, and a two-hit error by the Cardinals gave the Trojans the win.
Smith had 14 kills in the win over Clarinda, while Noelck added seven along with 15 assists. Jada Jensen added six kills and 19 assists.
“Everybody as a whole cleaned things up and took care of the ball,” said Blake.
It was smart aggressiveness that carried the Trojans to the win over Clarinda, she added. The Trojans were aggressive against Glenwood as well, but not “smart aggressive.”
“We didn’t come out and play the best we could against Glenwood,” said Blake. “I told the girls we’d have to play a near-perfect game to beat Glenwood, and we saw glimpses of that perfection and how we can compete with a team like that.”
Noelck had five kills and six assists to lead the Trojans vs. the Rams. Smith and Mullenix added three kills apiece.
The Trojans will now focus their attention to Thursday’s home meet against Harlan. The Cyclones are off to a 10-7 start but dropped their Tuesday night Hawkeye Ten Conference match to Carroll Kuemper Catholic in three sets.
“The girls are hungry,” said Blake. “We talked a lot about wanting to finish in the top 5 in the conference, and this group is absolutely 100% capable of finishing in the top 5 in the conference. It’s just whether we’re going to believe it night in and night out and play hard.”