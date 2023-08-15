The 2022 cross country season proved a success as far as state qualifiers went, and it’s showing with the Iowa Track Coaches Association’s pre-season state rankings released this week.
Atlantic senior Claire Pellett, who opens the season ranked ninth in the IATC’s Class 3A girls’ rankings, placed 15th as an individual at the state meet in Fort Dodge last fall.
In her second state trip, Pellett turned in a time of 19:39.56, with a first mile of 5:56.88. It was an improvement over her state race as a sophomore in 2021, where she was 87th.
In the Class 1A girls’ rankings, ACGC junior Ava Campbell opens ranked ninth, while Audubon junior Stefi Beisswenger was 17th and Riverside senior Carly Henderson was 27th.
Campbell earned all-state honors with a 12th place finish and time of 19:44.95. Beisswenger came in 23rd with a time of 20:11.12, while Henderson’s time was 20:41.24. Campbell and Beisswenger are two-time qualifiers, while the multi-sport Henderson was in for the first time.
Three area boys, all in Class 1A and two from state team runner up ACGC, made the first rankings.
From the Chargers, senior Andrew Mahaffey ranked at No. 9 and junior Noah Kading was 27th. Mahaffey is the team’s top returning placewinner at the 2022 state meet, coming in 21st with a time of 17:00.89, including a first mile of 5:21.88. On the Chargers’ 2021 state championship team, he placed 17th.
Kading was 59th overall at the 2022 state meet with a time of 17:49.63, improving from a 73rd-place finish at Fort Dodge a year earlier.
Riverside senior Mason McCready, who finished 58th at the 2022 state meet at 17:49.60, is ranked 26th. He is a two-time state qualifier.
Not ranked in the first IATC poll was Class 3A boys’ qualifier Devon Fields, a junior at Atlantic.
The pre-season individual rankings do not include freshmen.
TEAM RANKINGS
The Atlantic girls, which also have returning state qualifier Belle Berg, were ranked 14th in the pre-season IATC Class 3A poll, issued Tuesday. With only one senior in the top seven a year ago, returning letterwinners including senior Faith Altman, juniors Hailey and Mariah Huffman and sophomore Katrina Williams all competing at last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference and the state qualifying meets.
In Class 1A for boys, defending state runner-up ACGC was the top-ranked team. Besides Mahaffey and Kading, the Chargers had three underclassmen run at state a year ago: now-seniors Bo Arrasmith and Lance Bunde, and junior Gavin Sloss.
Riverside was ranked 18th in the pre-season Class 1A boys’ poll. The Bulldogs placed third at the state qualifying meet at Ridge View of Holstein, missing the state meet by just six points. Now-sophomores Brody Henderson and Dawson Henderson were in the scoring, and now-seniors Teegan Schechinger and Dalton Smith also competed at the SQM.
ACGC’s girls ranked 14th in the pre-season Class 1A poll. Last year’s squad was largely underclassmen, with seniors Hayden Coffman, Katelyn Schaefer and Emerson Van Meter, juniors Adalyn Benson and Paige Van Meter, and sophomore Elizabeth Drake expected to compete for a spot at the 2023 state meet.
The Riverside girls’ were ranked 20th, and has state qualifier sophomore Bailey Richardson expected back. Everyone who competed at last year’s SQM in Holstein is back, with seniors Becca Cody (a 2021 state qualifier, as a sophomore), Lydia Erickson and Veronica Schechinger; and juniors Danika Feigenbutz and Brecken Pierce.
This year’s state qualifying meets are Oct. 18-19, with the state meet Oct. 27-28 at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
The first regular-season rankings will be issued Monday, Aug. 28, followed by the first set of regular-season team rankings on Tuesday, Aug. 29.