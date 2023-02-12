ATLANTIC – The rematch is set.
Atlantic vs. Harlan.
This time, there's no Hawkeye Ten Conference title or regular-season bragging rights on the line. This time, it's win or go home.
The Trojans definitely did their part, rolling out to a 32-4 halftime lead and cruising to the 54-24 victory in the first round of the Iowa Class 3A regional quarterfinal Saturday at Atlantic.
The game was close for maybe the first couple of minutes, before a 15-0 run turned a precarious one-point lead into a commanding 19-3 lead, and that set the tone for the contest.
Paytn Harter scored on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, ending with a team-high 13 points. Madison Huddleson added 11, including a pair of three-point baskets in the third quarter. Jada Jensen added eight as 10 Trojans scored.
"We didn't leave any doubt there," said coach Dan Vargason. "We played good basketball ... and we broke it open early and controlled the entirety of the game. In the end, it was back-and-forth press with the end of our bench vs. their starters, and it was good experience and good to get to 1-0 and 18 wins and the rematch against Harlan."
Yes, Harlan ... the team the Trojans split with this season. Both games, the Trojans played well, but in the Jan. 13 game, Harlan took control in the second half to win 57-46. In contrast, the Trojans led almost the entire way in the game that counted toward a Hawkeye Ten Conference title share, holding off the Cyclones 53-51 in a thriller less than a week ago.
Harlan routed Red Oak, 52-14, to set up Wednesday night's regional semifinal at Atlantic.
Vargason expects a dogfight, much like the first two games, and expects a large crowd.
"First game was close, second game was close, and we had big leads in both and they came roaring back and we'll have to figure out how to adjust to that," said Vargason. "Hopefully, it's a loud crowd in our favor."
Tip off of Wednesday's game is 7 p.m.