ATLANTIC – Clarinda pitchers Cooper Neal and Creighton Tuzzio pretty much held the Atlantic offense in check throughout Tuesday night's Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball doubleheader.
The Cardinal duo, expected to be one of the top 1-2 pitching punches in the league this summer, combined to allow just five hits over the course of 14 innings in handing the hist Trojans 5-0, 11-0 losses.
"Clarinda is rated fifth in the state in Class 2A, and we saw a pretty good one-two punch with Cooper Neal and Creighton Tuzzio on the mound for them," said Atlantic head coach Joe Brummer. "In the first game, we hit the ball hard, just right at people, and they did a good job of positioning on defense."
The opener saw the Cardinals use a James McCall two-run single to help build a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, a sign of things to come. Cole Baumgart's fifth-inning run and Tayden Brown in the seventh accounted for the rest of the scoring.
Clarinda slammed the door shut in the nightcap with a five-run seventh inning, with Brown's three-run home run over the left field fence expanding an already big lead.
Easton O'Brien was the most successful Trojan with two hits, one in each game. The Trojans drew just three walks all night and got just one other runner on base due to the Cardinals' lone error of the night, that coming in Game 1.
Atlantic fell to 1-3, 0-2 in the Hawkeye Ten, prior to today's game against Denison-Schleswig.