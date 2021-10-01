MISSOURI VALLEY – Riverside apparently didn’t take too kindly to their first loss of the season a week ago.
Apparently, neither did Austin Kremkowski, their quarterback.
Kremkowski and his Bulldog teammates stepped out of Iowa Class A District 7 and took out their frustrations on Missouri Valley, rolling to a 38-6 halftime lead and cruising to an eventual 59-14 win Friday night.
Austin Kremkowski had a career night with a 457 all-purpose-yard performance and a hand in all five first-half touchdowns, scoring on 17- and 39-yard runs and passing to three different teammates – Nolan Moore for 30 yards, Grady Jeppesen for 45 yards and Rhett Bentley for 18 yards – in building a four-possession lead. A Braydon Hill field goal from 29 yards out extended the advantage to the halftime score.
Kremkowski added a 61-yard touchdown run to open the second half, before Bentley had a 29-yard score and Ashton Knoke added 1 yard plunge to round out the scoring.
Kremkowski ended with 258 yards rushing on 11 carries and 199 yards on 9-of-13 passing without an interception. Jeppesen had 77 yards receiving while Bentley added 163 all purpose yards (92 rushing, 71 receiving).
The Bulldogs (5-1) set themselves up for a showdown with Southwest Valley. The Timberwolves, also 5-1, were idle after Wayne of Corydon forfeited.