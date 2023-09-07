AUDUBON – Cody Dorscher ran on a "flat tire" for the lion's share of the Audubon Wheeler Cross Country Invitational Thursday afternoon.
In runners' slang, that's running with an untied shoelace.
The Tiger junior noticed his one shoelace was untied about a mile into the race at Audubon Country Club. But unlike many cars, it didn't hinder him.
He finished fourth at the meet, keeping up a good pace to finish with a time of 18:42.6 in the boys' race, one of his career highest finishes to help the Tigers to a third-place team finish.
"I knew that Audubon was going to be a hilly course, that it was going to be hills, hills, hills," said Dorscher, who improved by about a minute from a year ago and achieved a season best in the process. "So I tried to prepare like last year, drink a bunch of water and Gatorade ... but I still had a tough run out there."
Dorscher said his goal was to stay with Tri-Center's top runner, Brennan Boden, but once he got away, his goal was to focus on the race.
He did well, out-dueling area rival Austin Rasmussen of Exira-EHK, who came in a strong fifth with a time of 18:46.1.
On the girls' side, Exira-EHK freshman Michelle Wilson is showing potential early, and proved it with a second-place finish.
Wilson ran close by Audubon standout Stefi Beisswenger, exchanging places often for second and third. Then Beisswenger dropped back, and Wilson kept the pace as she turned in a time of 22:24.2.
Beisswenger ended up eighth, coming in with a time of 24:39.4.
"it's been good," said Wilson, turning in her second top-3 finish of her high school career. "It's been difficult but you just stay with it and try the best you can."
Besides the extra mile and stepped-up competition, Wilson knows that staying with the pack and the girls she is able to can help. She ran at Audubon two years ago, as a seventh-grader and in the middle school race – the Spartans weren't at the meet last year – and recalls the hills, "so I just try to push as hard as I could."
Coach Kevin Brown has also been a big help, and the teammates have been supportive as well. She also likely has support from her family, as big brother Evan Wilson was a past state qualifier for the Spartans.
"There's a little pressure but you do the best you can, I guess," said Wilson. "Trying to make it to state would be amazing."
Audubon Invitational
Thursday, Sept. 7 at Audubon Golf & Country Club
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Tri-Center 35, 2. IKM-Manning 38, 3. Griswold 85, 4. Exira-EHK 102, 5. West Central Valley 105.
Winner: Brennan Boden 17:51.1
Audubon: 16. Eli Deist 20:14.5, 27. Brody Schultes 21:23.6
Exira-EHK: 5. Austin Rasmussen 18:46.1, 26. Phil Reinhart 21:22.5, 39. Carter Wiemann 24:27.5, 46. Ben Baggett 26:36.5, 50. Owen Juhl 30:45.0,
Griswold: 4. Cody Dorscher 18:42.6, 20. Nollan Smith 20:35.9, 22. Brayden Lockwood 20:36.2, 33. Hogan Hook 22:10.7, 52. Cavyn Turner 32:43.3.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Tri-Center 34, 2. West Central Valley 38, 3. Exira-EHK 51.
Winner: Taitlin Koch (WCV) 21:45.06.
Audubon: 8. Stefi Beisswenger 24:39.4
Exira-EHK: 2. Michelle Wilson 22:24.2, 19. Gracie Bartz 29:45.4, 20. Leah Boysen 30:02.8, 22. Ruby VanderWal 34:53.1, 24. Kaitlyn Christensen 36:07.4, 25. Olivia Dixon 37:12.1
Griswold: 13. Josie Millikan 26:43.4