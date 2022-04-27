Atlantic swept their non-conference opponent to the north, Audubon, on the tennis courts Tuesday afternoon.
In Atlantic, the Trojans swept all five singles matches while the Wheelers won the two contested doubles matches, and that added up to a 5-2 win.
With just five players available, the Wheelers won at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, with Eli Deist and Connor Christensen beating Alex Sampson and Michael Hotze 10-6 and Sawyer McClain and Aidan Griffith winning over Nick Bennett and Reid Woodward 10-8.
But all five singles players won: Bryan York (10-3), Hunter Weppler (10-5), Easton O'Brien (10-3), Nolan Waters (10-1) and Sampson (10-0).
On the girls' side, the Trojans won four of six singles matches, with Aspen Niklasen (8-1), Keira Olsen (9-7), Rio Johnson (8-4) and Quincy Sorensen (8-5) all winners. Malena Woodward teamed with Johnson to win at No. 2 doubles, while Johnson and Olsen were winners at No. 3 doubles.
For the Wheelers, it was Audrey Jensen winning at No. 1 singles, and Jill Denny claiming the win at No. 3 singles.