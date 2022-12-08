ATLANTIC – In the Hawkeye Ten Conference, every game is tough. And with a busy three-game schedule this week for the Atlantic girls’ basketball team, you really need a fresh set of legs to compete for a full 32 minutes.
With a second-straight decisive victory in three days, coach Dan Vargason had the luxury of giving rest to his starters and allowing his younger players lots of time on the floor.
That’ll be needed in games, such as tonight’s contest against Creston. Nevermind the fact they’re still seeking a victory, it’s good to have the main players ready to go for the big Hakweye Ten Conference matchup.
“The biggest thing tonight was to get out, get a lead, build a lead,” said Vargason. “We play (tonight), we played two nights ago, and we wanted to get some legs saved.
“We got business taken care of and got some other girls in, and that gives us a little bit of a refresher going into (the Creston game),” he continued. “Defensively, we were solid tonight.”
All of that was true as the Trojans cruised to a 47-13 win over ACGC in non-conference action Thursday night in the Trojans’ home gym.
The Chargers came into the game 2-2, but were flustered by the aggressive pressure put on by the Trojans as they rarely got a good shot off, if they did at all.
Meantime, the Trojans’ main three scorers – Paytn Harter, Aubrey Guyer and Jada Jesen, all helped build a 16-0 first quarter advantage. It was 22-0 when Shay Lemke drained a three-point basket to get the Chargers on the board with 4:32 left in the first half, but by that point the game was essentially decided.
Harter ended with 16 points in less than three quarters of work, while Guyer came out early in the fourth after scoring 10. Eight of the 11 Trojans who dressed got into the scorebook.
ACGC coach Brad Baudler used 10 different players in different combinations but no one saw much success solving the Trojan defense or stop the offense. The Chargers did gain a little traction in the fourth quarter, with an 8-7 run their most prosperous.
Baudler said the Trojans’ defense got his team out of its rhythm. As a result, no one had more than four points, with Becca Carney having the team’s high score.
“A lot of things went wrong, based on the score,” he said. “Sometimes you have nights like this and it is what it is. The girls didn’t quit fighting and they kept trying hard. You have to have great energy and effort and tonight we did.
“I’m flushing it and the girls should to and we’re moving on,” he continued. “I should have known better than trying to run our regular offense ... they got us out of it. We adjusted and got better shots the second half but they didn’t fall. We’ll be better for it, and I appreciate that we got to play a quality opponent like Atlantic.”
The Trojans are now 3-2 and head to Creston for their half of a boy-girl doubleheader. ACGC, now 2-2 with a win over Van Meter earlier this week, travels to Ogden for their boy-girl doubleheader.