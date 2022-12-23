DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting comments on the proposed new armed forces fishing licenses, through Jan. 24.
OUTDOOR NEWS: Comment now on proposed armed forces fishing licenses
