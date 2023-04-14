Schools across the state learned their football schedules for the 2023-2024 district cycle, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association made its announcement Friday morning.
For Atlantic, the non-district slate includes Clarke of Osceola, Glenwood, Greene County of Jefferson, and Winterset.
The Trojans have played each of these teams in the past, with Clarke being the least recent. Atlantic played the Indians in 2008-2009, with the Trojans winning both games (28-0 and 14-6).
This year, the Trojans will travel to Osceola, and it will be the season opener on Aug. 25.
The remainder of the non-district schedule is Glenwood for the home opener on Sept. 1, at Greene County on Sept. 8 and home vs. Winterset on Sept. 15.
The Trojans are 50-21 all time against Glenwood, although they haven't gotten a win since 2014 (a 7-6 road victory). Greene County holds a 2-3 advantage all-time over the Trojans, with Atlantic picking up a 31-18 win in their most recent meeting in 2020.
Atlantic has a 4-6 record over Winterset, in games played from 2000-2017. The Huskies have a four-game winning streak in the series, including a 20-0 victory in their most recent encounter in 2017.
The district schedule for 2023 is at Knoxville on Sept. 22, home vs. Creston on Sept. 29, home vs. Perry on Oct. 6, at Harlan on Oct. 13, and home vs. Nevada on Oct. 20.
All sites will be reversed for 2024.
Elsewhere, schedules are as follows for 2023, with sites reversed for 2024:
CLASS 1A
AHSTW: Aug. 25 home vs. Tri-Center; Sept. 1 at Riverside; Sept. 8 at Carroll Kuemper Catholic; Sept. 15 home vs. Underwood; Sept. 22 home vs. Treynor; Sept. 29 at Missouri Valley; Oct. 6 Red Oak; Oct. 13 at Shenandoah.
CLASS A
ACGC: Aug. 25 home vs. Ogden; Sept. 1 at Earlham; Sept. 8 home vs. Panorama; Sept. 15 at South Central Calhoun; Sept. 22 home vs. Riverside; Sept. 29 home vs. IKM-Manning; Oct. 6 at Mount Ayr; Oct. 13 at Southwest Valley.
Riverside: Aug. 25 at West Monona; Sept. 1 home vs. AHSTW; Sept. 8 at South Central Calhoun; Sept. 15 home vs. IKM-Manning; Sept. 22 at ACGC; Sept. 29 home vs. Southwest Valley; Oct. 6 at Earlham; Oct. 13 home vs. Panorama.
EIGHT-PLAYER
Audubon: Aug. 25 home vs. CAM; Sept. 1 at Colo-NESCO; Sept. 8 at Exira-EHK; Sept. 15 home vs. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; Sept. 22 at Coon Rapids-Bayard; Sept. 29 home vs. Glidden-Ralston; Oct. 6 at Collins-Maxwell; Oct. 13 home vs. Baxter.
CAM: Aug. 25 at Audubon; Sept. 1 home vs. Griswold; Sept. 8 at East Mills; Sept. 15 home vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; Sept. 22 at Exira-EHK; Sept. 29 home vs. Sidney; Oct. 6 home vs. Fremont-Mills; Oct. 13 at Shenandoah.
Exira-EHK: Aug. 25 at Ar-We-Va; Sept. 1 home vs. Stanton-Essex; Sept. 8 home vs. Audubon; Sept. 15 at Sidney; Sept. 22 home vs. CAM; Sept. 29 at Fremont-Mills; Oct. 6 home vs. East Mills; Oct. 13 at Griswold.
Griswold: Aug. 25 at Boyer Valley; Sept. 1 at CAM; Sept. 8 home vs. Sidney; Sept. 15 at Fremont-Mills; Sept. 22 home vs. Stanton-Essex; Sept. 29 at East Mills; Oct. 6 home vs. West Harrison; Oct. 13 home vs. Exira-EHK.