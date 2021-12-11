ELK HORN – Friday night, the Exira-EHK Spartans took on the CAM Cougars in another boys and girls double header.
The entire gymnasium buzzed with excitement and anticipation as these two teams got their chance to play against each other this season. The night began with the Lady Spartans taking the court, ready for a good fight. The cheerleaders from each team hollered cheers from the sidelines while the girls warmed up, getting the crowd to join in with them. The gymnasium roared with opposing cheers to get each other fired up. The Lady Spartans used this energy to get the ball rolling.
Their attack while on the offense as well as the defense was strong throughout the game. Junior Shay Burmeister, managed to get multiple, impressive steals that helped the Spartan girls build their ever-growing lead over the Cougars. The Lady Spartans started to show a bit of fatigue throughout the first half, but they stepped up their defense to keep the Cougars from scoring as frequently.
The Spartans didn’t seem to find their rhythm until the second half. The turning point in the game was when senior Macy Emgarten sunk four three pointers, all back-to-back, in less than 40 seconds. This kept the girls motivated until the end of the game.
The Spartans used this momentum to frustrate the Cougars with their excellent communication skills, their ability to keep the ball moving quickly and effectively between them and highlighted their exceptional rebounding skills. This also cemented their significant lead over CAM.
The Spartans took the win with a final score of 64-48. Head coach Tom Petersen was overall pleased with how the girls played despite dealing with some fatigue at the beginning of the game.
“I thought we played OK tonight. I wasn’t very happy with our energy level from the beginning, but the defense stepped up and played very well in the first half. Then we looked tired and kind of going through the motions,” said Petersen.
“We had a great break away moment when Macy made those four threes, and that really turned the tide of the entire game. We have been focusing on rebounding. We wanted to limit their second chance opportunities and I believe we did that well tonight. Not taking anything away from the other teams, but this was our first real challenge of the season. It was good for the kids to come out on top,” he continued.
Emgarten had a game-high 20 points, while Quinn Grubbs added 13 and Mollie Rasmussen 12. For CAM, Mollie Behnken had a team-best 11 despite foul trouble all night. Reese Snyder was also in double figures with 10.
BOYS GAME
The boys seemed very evenly matched right from the start. It took awhile for either team to get points on the board because both of their defenses were so effective at stopping the other team from scoring. Every time the Spartans scored, the Cougars would answer with a score of their own. They remained neck and neck for most of the game.
The Spartan boys were very effective at keeping the ball in their possession and running down the clock. This seemed to frustrate the Cougars, which lead to avoidable mistakes that cost them important points. Despite the third quarter being riddled with fouls and penalties, the Spartans were finally able to slowly increase their lead against CAM.
Miraculously, the Spartans got a fire lit under them at the end of the third quarter and began pushing down the court for one unanswered point after another. Sophomore Aiden Flathers and junior Easton Nelson, had excellent connections and assists with one another. Sophomore Jackson Radcliff highlighted his incredible rebounding skills that helped clinch their victory over the Cougars.
Despite coming into this game as the underdogs, the Spartan boys took the win with a final score of 53-38 and hand the Cougars their first loss of the year.
Nelson led the Spartans, winners of three straight, with 18-point effort, while Jackson Radcliffe added 11. Cade Ticknor's 18 points was tops for the Cougars.