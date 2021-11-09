Can’t make it to the UNI-Dome?
There’s a way to watch the game on TV.
The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast all 21 state championship football games from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, including the CAM-Audubon semifinal game at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The semifinals are Nov. 10-13 and finals Nov. 18-19.
The semifinals and finals will be streamed at IHSSN.com and the Watch IHSSN App. In addition, the semifinals will be broadcast on the IHSSN Cable Network and the finals broadcast on the IHSSN Television Network. Locally, the game may be watched on KDSM 17.1-17.3 (Des Moines) or NPTM 42.2 (Omaha, Neb.).
The Watch IHSSN App is free to download on Apple or Android mobile devices and various streaming services.
Once games are completed, a video copy can be rented or purchased at IHSSN.com.