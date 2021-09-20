ATLANTIC – Kaedance Daly was a swimmer of few words.
The freshman from Clarinda, who swims as part of the Atlantic girls’ swimming team, apparently lets her swimming do the talking.
So once it became clear Daly had a chance to win the 200-yard breaststroke during the Trojans’ dual Monday night against Council Bluffs Lewis Central, she pushed and pushed.
And then it came down to what she did at the end.
“The last stroke at the end, instead of taking another stroke just doing a pull,” she said.
That last pull there was the difference in a fraction-of-a-second finish victory over Lewis Central’s Kaylee Johnson. Daly won in 1:25.39, just 0.04 ahead of Johnson.
Johnson led after the first 100 meters but Daly stayed within sight the whole way.
“I didn’t think that I would, but I just tried to move my arms and legs as fast as I could to get it,” she continued.
Daly’s win was one of two on the evening for the Trojans against the Titans. Lexi Reynolds picked up her win in the 200-yard freestyle, leading the whole way before posting a winning time of 2:06.79, nearly two seconds ahead of the Titans’ Sydnie Collins.
The Titans won the meet, 123-37.
Despite the outcome, coach Dean Junker was encouraged by the performances.
“You’ve got a freshman (Daly) who’s doing some nice things in the breaststroke. She likes it and does well,” Junker said.
Reynolds is still getting into form for the season, noted Junker. She picked up a second-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:43.31.
“She’s not in shape yet and she knows it. We’ve got a lot of work to get her there, but she’ll do the work and she’ll be ready,” said Junker. “We’re doing what we usually do and where we need to be.”
The Trojans picked up three additional seconds: Ava Brucker in the 100-yard freestyle; Paige Daly in the 100-yard backstroke; and the 200-yard freestyle. Paige Daly also had a third in the 200-yard individual medley.
The Trojans return to action Saturday at the West Des Moines Valley Invitational.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 123, Atlantic 37
Monday, Sept. 20, at Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Atlantic
Atlantic results
200 freestyle: 1. Lexi Reynolds 2:06.79; 5. Ava Bruckner 2:18.25; 6. Kaedance Daly 2:25.43. 200 individual medley: 3. Paige Daly 2:51.95. 50 freestyle: 4. Edria Brummer 32.55; 5. Nevaeh Duranceau 34.08; 6. Maria Petersen 37.72. 100 freestyle: 2. Brucker 1:01.91; 5. Duranceau 1:20.13; 6. Petersen 1:28.52. 500 freestyle: 2. Reynolds 5:43.31. 200 freestyle relay: 2. Atlantic 1:59.31. 100 backstroke: 2. P. Daly 1:21.89. 100 breaststroke: 1. K. Daly 1:25.39.