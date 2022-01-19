BASKETBALL
* AHSTW 64, Earlham 52 (boys): The Vikings bolted to a 28-10 first quarter lead, saw their lead chopped by two-thirds by the end of the third quarter, and then doubled their late six-point lead.
The end result was the No. 5 Vikings keeping two-thirds of their biggest lead of the game and a non-conference victory over the Cardinals Monday night at Earlham.
Raydden Grobe had 23 points while Brayden Lund added 19 in the victory. The Vikings led 52-46 going into the fourth quarter.
* Council Bluffs St. Albert 54, AHSTW 52 (girls): The Lady Vikes led 25-19 at halftime but the Saintes went on an 18-5 run in the third quarter and held off their hosts down the stretch in a non-conference game Monday at Avoca.
Delaney Goshorn had 17 points while Ella Langer added in 14 and Rylie Knop 13 for the Lady Vikes, who fell to 5-10.
* Corner Conference Tournament: The Griswold boys and girls squads dropped their first pool play games in the Corner Conference Tournament Monday night.
The boys fell to Sidney 81-43, while the girls lost to Fremont-Mills 36-12.
In the boys game, the Tigers trailed 37-16, kept pace for the most part in the third quarter and then the Cowboys got hot in the fourth to sprint away to the finish.
The girls were held to single digits in all four quarters against the Knights.
Both Tigers' teams played their second pool games Tuesday at Stanton.