COON RAPIDS – The matchup between the Exira-EHK Spartans against the Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders Friday night – it had post-season implications for the Spartans – started with a fierce wind pushing through the practice field. This didn’t cool the Spartans' determination to grab another win to continue their impressive winning streak to end the regular season.
The Spartans immediately started racking up points on the board. Touchdown after touchdown, the Crusaders couldn’t hold the Spartans back from successfully pushing down the field. The scoreboard started to have multiple technical difficulties throughout the first quarter, but this did not slow down the Spartans' momentum. The disastrous fumble by the Spartans which the Crusaders ran back 50 yards didn’t seem to even faze the Spartans at all.
The second half was riddled with penalties against the Spartans, usually for false starts or pass interference. Sometimes the frustration would get the best of the Crusaders and they would get hit with unsportsmanlike behavior.
Time seemed to stop during the third quarter because of it. Somehow, this also didn’t seem to disrupt the Spartans' momentum they had built up from the beginning of the night.
Quarterback Trey Petersen looked calm in the pocket the entire night. His defensive line has stepped it up the past few games and has been successfully giving him the coverage he needs to be able to throw bombs down the field to his insanely quick receivers. Petersen was able to make a 34-yard completion to Aiden Flathers which he easily walked in for the touchdown.
The most impressive play of the night was made by Tyler Kingery. He ran the ball 50 yards after receiving a kick, dodged six defenders on his run down the sideline, did a quick pivot to break free from two other defenders, and was able to run it another 10 yards before the Crusaders were able to get him down.
The Spartans took the win with a final score of 52-15. This game was an excellent close to the Spartans' regular season at 5-3, and with it preparation for their "round of 32" playoff opponent, Remsen St. Mary's, began.