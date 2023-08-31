LOGAN – AHSTW freshman Bella Lamp and Griswold junior Cody Dorscher were the top area finishers at the Logan-Magnolia Invitational Thursday night at Logan-Magnolia High School.
In the girls’ race, Lamp was sixth and teammate Rylie Knop, a past state qualifier, finished eighth to lead the Lady Vikes to the team title, edging out the host Panthers, a perennial southwest Iowa power.
Lamp was in at 21:00.84 and Knop came in at 21:06.32. Ava Paulsen just missed the top 10, coming in 11th at 21:15.88.
Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger was 24th in her first race of the season, finishing in 22:34.97. Griswold’s lone runner was Josie Millikan, who was in at 26:15.58.
It was a tight race teamwise for the girls, as eight points separated first from fourth. While the Panthers had the winner and runner-up, Denison-Schleswig was third at 71 and had the third- and fourth-place runners while Boyer Valley had the seventh-place finisher and three in the top 20. Still, AHSTW’s three in the top 11, more than any other team, set the Lady Vikes apart.
On the boys’ side, Dorscher ground out an 18th-place finish in his first race of the season, coming in at 17:44.55 to lead the Tigers to a ninth-place finish. Brayden Lockwood (37th, 19:16.27) and Nollan Smith (52nd, 20:06.88) had the next best times for coach Matt Spunaugle’s team.
“We did really well. Everyone finished and that’s the No. 1 goal,” said Spunaugle. “This first race out it was the first race for four of the boys ... at the high school level.”
Lockwood also was under 20 minutes, and was “leaps and bounds better than last year” at this time, the coach added.
Back to the girls, Millikan was on pace with her time from the end of the season a year ago, Spunaugle added.
“We’ll continue with hard work and dedication, and continue to get PRs every time we go out,” he said. “Every course is different, and it’s about finding that pace and comfort in running and relaxation in themselves. They’re doing great and if they stay together they’ll do great things.”
AHSTW’s Caleb Hatch finished in 18:28.86 for 30th, while Audubon’s Eli Deist was in at 19:30.55 for 40th.
Council Bluffs St. Albert, led by Parker Heisterkamp and Owen Wise in the top three, cruised to the boys’ team title.
Logan-Magnolia Invitational
Thursday, Aug. 31, at Logan
Boys results
Team scores: 1. East Sac County 44, 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert 80, 3. MVAOCOU 92, 4. IKM-Manning 102, 5. Tri-Center 128, 6. Denison-Schleswig 148, 7. Missouri Valley 151, 8. Logan-Magnolia 167, 9. Griswold 216, 10. Council Bluffs Heartland Christian 282.
Winner: Parker Heisterkamp (CBSA) 15:23.66
Griswold: 18. Cody Dorscher 17:44.55, 37. Brayden Lockwood 19:16.27, 52. Nollan Smith 20:06.88, 65. Hogan Hook 20:52.02, 97. Alex Bates 28:33.87, 99. Cavyn Turner 29:15.93, 100. Calden Turner 35:17.65.
AHSTW: 30. Caleb Hatch 18:28.86, 33. Caden Geraghty 18;45.39.
Audubon: 40. Eli Deist 19:30.53, 61. Brody Schultes 20:37.71.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. AHSTW 67, 2. Logan-Magnolia 68, 3. Denison-Schleswig 71, 4. Boyer Valley 75, 5. Council Bluffs Heartland Christian 118, 6. MVAOCOU 146, 7. Tri-Center 158.
Winner: Allysen Johnsen (Lo-Ma) 18:25.88.
AHSTW: 6. Bella Lamp 21:00.84, 8. Rylie Knop 21:06.32, 11. Ava Paulsen 21:06.32, 27. Kenna Paulsen 23:03.58, 31. Ella Langer 23:25.86, 34. Yana Lander 23:45.71, 55. Kena Petersen 26:34.67.
Audubon: 24. Stefi Beisswenger 22:34.97.
Griswold: 54. Josie Millikan 26:15.58.