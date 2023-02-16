DES MOINES – Tegan Slaybaugh is probably used to the big stage by now.
It’s just a matter of getting to his goal: winning a state title and being ACGC’s first state champion.
The Charger junior, coming in as the second seed at 120 pounds, made good on the first step toward that goal, picking up a dominant pinfall win over Kingsley-Pierson’s Gavin Wiig in 2:56 to advance.
“I was hoping to pin him a little bit sooner, but I wanted to get the match done and over with and building up points,” said Slaybaugh, who rolled to an 8-0 lead in the opening period and never let up before finally cradling up Wiig.
“Just taking shots right away and getting shots and setting him up,” Slaybaugh said of the big lead. “And just try to pin him. I’m just trying to get better as the tournament goes on. Got one more wrestler to go.”
Slaybaugh was one of four News-Telegraph area wrestlers heading into today’s action in the championship quarterfinals. Joining the Charger junior is fellow teammate Payton Jacobe at 285, plus AHSTW’s Henry Lund (220) and Riverside’s Davis Bramman (106).
Bramman, Jacobe and Slaybaugh all had first-round byes, while Lund used a pair of pinfall victories to get into the quarterfinals.
Of his round-of-16 match, Jacobe used a few moves he said he liked, including a few underhooks, to get into control. Once McFadden tried to go for his legs, Jacobe went in for the rollup and got a pin.
“I just stayed comfortable and got him into what I liked,” said Jacobe of his match. “Just stay relaxed and it’s just like any other tournament, just a little bit bigger.
“It’s a lot of work to get here,” he continued. “The work is key and the rest will handle itself.”
Slaybaugh (45-2) wil get Don Bosco’s Jaxon Larson (29-10), while Jacobe (41-6) draws top-ranked Wyatt Smith of Lisbon (48-0) in today’s quarterfinals.
AHSTW, RIVERSIDE ALSO ADVANCE
Most of the points Bramman (37-5) scored in his eventual 11-3 win over Alburnett’s Atlee Dewitt were in the second period. After not much action in the first period, Bramman got on a roll with a couple of takedowns, and the points began to pile up.
“Once I got him a little bit tired, I knew I was going to win,” said Bramman. “I just kept working my stuff and it worked. After the first takedown I got a little more confident on top.
“It’s pretty nice (to get the first one) getting the nervousness out,” he said, as he looks to a quarterfinal match against 10th-seeded Lake Mills’ Lucas Oldenkamp. Like Bramman, Oldenkamp has just two losses on the year.
Lund came in as the 12th seed and was the only area wrestler needing two wins to reach the quarterfinals. He got that with a pair of pins. After needing just 41 seconds to pin Southwest Valley’s Dillon Inman, he surprised fifth-seeded Logan Wright of West Branch in the round of 16 with a five-point move that led to a pin just ahead of the second-period buzzer.
The whole sequence took about eight seconds. With nine seconds left, Lund got an escape, and immediately took Wright down and flattened him with a bearhug to secure the victory.
“Feels awesome,” said Lund, who traded takedowns with Wright in the second period before putting him on his back. “I just got him tight so he couldn’t move. enough and stuck him when he was on his back. All season you work hard and it’s awesome.”
Lund (37-6) moves on to a quarterfinal match against No. 4 seed Spencer Kessel of Louisa Muscatine.
OTHER AREA RESULTS
First-round and round-of-16 losers will be back on the mats today as they seek to keep their seasons alive and go for a third-place finish.
Competing on the consolation side of the bracket will be Riverside’s Kellen Oliver (120), Jack Branan (132) and Caden Forristall (220); CAM’s Brian South (160) and Owen Hoover (170); AHSTW’s Kaden Baxter (160); and Griswold’s RJ Dishong (285).
Both South and Hoover won first-round matches, with South grinding out a 13-9 win over Alburnett’s Shayden Washburn and Hoover earning a 11-1 major decision over Saint Ansgar’s Regan Witt. In the round of 16, South led early in what was a back-and-forth match with Belle Plaine’s Connor Timm before Timm turned South onto his back and got a pin in 4:54. Hoover fell 8-0 to Sigourney-Keota’s Jack Clarahan.