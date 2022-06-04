Just one area golfer finished the 2022 spring golf season at the state meet, but there was still a lot of outstanding golf to be enjoyed on area courses this spring.
In the process, a pair of outstanding underclassmen rose to the top and should provide a lot of excitement in years to come. Audubon’s boys team just missed the state tournament with a third-place district finish, as did several players who advanced in the post-season.
The future is indeed exciting, and those players make up the bulk of the News-Telegraph’s third annual all-area golf team.
Each of the teams has a captain and five players to round out a six-golfer varsity lineup. Each of them are rated due to their season accomplishments – post-season advancement and performance at conference meets. Their combined course averages and 18-hole averages are used as well.
So here’s our list – the best of the NT area in golf:
BOYS TEAM
Medalist – Chase Jahde, fresh., CAM: A promising player from a prolific golfing family, came out strong by winning Rolling Valley Conference medalist honors, following that up with medalist honors at the Iowa Class 1A sectional meet in Dunlap. Led the RVC in combined adjusted average (41.87) and 18-hole adjusted average (84.00).
Kamron Brownlee, jr., Griswold: Finished eighth at the Corner Conference meet, leading the Tigers to third place. Led his team in combined course average (47.22) and 18-hole adjusted average (98). One of two district meet qualifiers for the Tigers.
Jayden Forsyth, jr. ACGC: Came on strong at the end of the season to qualify individually for the Class 2A district meet. Had combined course average of 53.18 and a 18-hole adjusted average of 98.67, both second on his team.
Tristan Hayes, fresh., Atlantic: Promising newcomer who qualified for the Class 3A district meet, keeping the Trojans’ post-season streak intact. Finished his freshman campaign with an 18-hole adjusted average of 94 and a 9-hole average of 44.
Garrett McLaren, sr., Atlantic: Third-place individual at the Hawkeye Ten Conference boys’ meet with a 79, just a stroke back of the medalist and runner-up medalist. A strong three-year letterwinner for the Trojans, with two team Hawkeye Ten titles to his credit. Led the Trojans in 18-hole adjusted average (87.2) and 9-hole average (41.5).
Jay Remsburg, jr., Audubon: A key part of the Wheelers’ district team qualifying squad, led the team in 18-hole adjusted average (95.83) and combined course average (45.42). Finished sixth at the Western Iowa Conference meet as an individual, leading the team to a runner-up team finish.
GIRLS TEAM
Medalist – Addison Brink, soph., Riverside: Followed up a strong freshman season with a state meet appearance her sophomore season. Played her best golf in the stretch run of the season after placing fifth at the Western Iowa Conference meet. Had a 49.35 combined course average and an 18-hole average of 94.67.
Belle Berg, soph., Atlantic: Finished fourth individually at the Hawkeye Ten Conference with a 98, leading the Trojans to the conference title, defeating Creston on a tiebreaker. Was second among sophomores in combined adjusted average (50.56), plus had an 18-hole average of 96.5.
Kali Irlmeier, sr., Audubon: Was runner-up medalist at the Iowa Class 1A Region 1B meet to qualify for the regional finals. Finished third at the Western Iowa Conference meet, leading the Wheelers to a fourth-place team finish. Finished with a combined course average of 53.43 and an 18-hole average of 107.
Joanna Reynolds, fresh., Griswold: Part of a very competitive freshman class for the Corner Conference, placed third in the conference tournament. Had a combined course average of 56.44 and was the top freshman in 18-hole adjusted average (105).
Abby Smith, jr., Atlantic: A top-10 finisher in the Hawkeye Ten Conference’s individual standings and a key member of the conference championship team. Finished with a combined course average of 53 and an 18-hole average of 106.67.
Reese Snyder, jr., CAM: Was in the top five in every major category in the Rolling Valley Conference, including the 18-hole adjusted average (103.95) and combined adjusted average (51.85). Placed third at the RVC meet and was a regional final qualifier. Just missed out on a second-straight state appearance.