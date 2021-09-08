Audubon came out ready to play, and in the end it was a three-set sweep for the Wheelers over ACGC Tuesday night in Audubon.
Scores were 25-17, 25-18, 25-21.
Coach Brandi Gruhn said aggressive play and consistency – few if any serving errors in the first set – paced the Wheelers against the Chargers.
"We worked on blocking all week in order to shut down their outside," she said. "We were super successful with our blocking which allowed our back row to get good plays on the ball.
"We came out the second set and played with the same intensity. The last set we dug ourselves into a hole, with a few errors We were able to dig ourselves out point by point. I am very proud of how we played, it was a great win."
Mattie Nielsen led the Wheelers with 14 kills, two aces and three blocks. Jaci Christensen added six kills, two aces and seven digs.