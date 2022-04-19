It was a split night on the tennis courts Tuesday for Atlantic against Denison-Schleswig.
The Trojan girls went 5-for-6 in singles and 2-for-3 in doubles to down the Monarchs 7-2 in Atlantic.
Addie Schmitt, Aspen Niklasen, Keira Olson, Rio Johnson and Quincy Sorensen all won singles matches, while Schmitt-Woodward and Niklasen-Olson teamed to take the doubles matches.
In Denison, Nolan Waters was the lone winner, winning 11-9 at No. 6 singles over Blaine Brodsky. The closest match otherwise was Hunter Weppler, falling 10-6 at No. 4 singles.
Atlantic 7,
Denison-Schleswig 2
Singles – No. 1: Addie Schmitt (Atl) def. Hailey Meseck 8-5. No. 2: Aspen Niklasen (Atl) def. Abby Guttierrez 8-1. No. 3: Emma Ahrenholtz (D-S) def. Malena Woodward 8-1. No. 4: Keira Olson (Atl) def. Lynnae Johnson 8-2. No. 5: Rio Johnson (Atl) def. Zoey Beery 8-4. No. 6: Quincy Sorensen (Atl) def. Mersadeez Fineran 8-3. Doubles – No. 1: Schmitt-Niklasen (Atl) def. Meseck-Arenhotlz 8-4. No. 2: Niklasen-Olson (Atl) def. Guttierrez-Johnson 8-3. No. 3: Fineran-Beery (D-S) def. Johnson-Sorensen 8-6.
Denison-Schleswig 8,
Atlantic 1
Singles – No. 1: Colin Reis (D-S) def. Ethan Sturm 10-3. No. 2: Carson Seuntjens (D-S) def. Bryan York 10-0. No. 3: Harrison Dahm (D-S) def. Clevi Johnson 10-2. No. 4: Braden Cumyn (D-S) def. Hunter Weppler 10-6. No. 5: Wyatt Johnson (D-S) def. Easton O’Brien 10-3. No. 6: Nolan Waters (Atl) def. Blaine Brodsky 11-9. Doubles – No. 1: Reis-Dahm (D-S) def. Sturm-Johnson 10-4. No. 2: Seuntjens-Cumyn (D-S) def. York-Weppler 10-1. No. 3: Johnson-Waters (D-S) def. O’Brien-Waters.
* * *
GOLF: Trojan boys beat Denison-Schleswig
The Atlantic boys golf team overcame wind and cold to get a seven-stroke win over Denison-Schleswig, 179-186.
Garrett McLaren led the way with a 43, overcoming a tough start to turn in a solid score. Following were Tristan Hayes and Lane Nelson, each with 45s, and Roth Den Beste’s 46. Rounding things out were Cruz Weaver’s 48 and Cooper Jipsen’s 49.
Overall, coach Ed Den Beste was pleased.
“It was a tough day where you had to grind and keep your hands and feet warm. Bogey golf would be a pretty good score. We need to shoot better but got the win,” he said.