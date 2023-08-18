Top Shot 2023, which is sponsored each year by Wickman Chemical, has announced Round 2 results.
Josh Wittrock had a 43 for the best second-round result, while Christian Kinzie, Tanner O’Brien and Rick Scott each had a 42 to tie for second. Tied for fifth were Marty Boose, Cody Moreland, Brody O’Brien and Easton O’Brien, each with 40s.
Texas Star competition has Wittrock also leading, with 10 targets hit in 36.77 seconds.
Other individual scores:
39 – Jason O’Brien and Zeb Wickman.
38 – Tom Christofferson and Erich Wickman.
37 – Jeff Moreland.
36 – Jim Craft and Chuck Kinzie.
35 – Clarke Borkowski, Tom Hurford, Jonnie Meislahn and Mark O’Brien.
33 – Steve Hansen and Jamie Meads.
32 – Randy Henningsen and Pat Peterson.
31 – Levi Schmitt.
28 – Kyle Irlmeier.
25 – Tyson O’Brien.
24 – Gary Kriley.
20 – Bob McHugh.
Other Texas Star Results:
9 targets hit: Matt Tolton (28 seconds), Zeb Wickman (33 seconds), Erich Wickman (35 seconds) and Levi Schmitt (36 seconds).
8 targets hit: Kyle Irlmeier (19.15 seconds), Heath Irlmeier (25 seconds), Rick Scott (28.9 seconds), Kody Haas (34 seconds), Erich Wickman (38.13 seconds), Steve Hanson (53.96 seconds) and Brooke Irlmeier (60 seconds).
7 targets hit: Cody Moreland (32 seconds), Travis Olsen (33.33 seconds), Mark O’Brien (37 seconds) and Bob McHugh (42 seconds).
6 targets hit: Ben White (17 seconds), Drey Newell (20.58 seconds), Brody O’Brien (26.02 seconds), Jonnie Meislahn (35.75 seconds), Tom Hurford (40.3 seconds), Jason O’Brien (43.04 seconds) and Jeff Moreland (50 seconds).
5 targets hit: Easton O’Brien (25.68 seconds), Baylee Newell (28.32 seconds), Tessa O’Brien (30 seconds), Christian Kinzie (31.6 seconds), Tucker O’Brien (36 seconds), Chris Knudsen (39 seconds), Travis Peterson (41.5 seconds) and Roger Bissen (60 seconds).
4 targets hit: Chuck Kinzie (23 seconds).
3 targets hit: Tyson O’Brien (33.27 seconds), Gary Kriley (36.7 seconds), Zach Wahlert (44.5 seconds) and Dennis Bissen (60 seconds).
1 target hit: Alex Elmquist (19.77 seconds).
Shooting can be scheduled 5:30 p.m. until dark Mondays through Thursdays. Proceeds go to the Atlantic Police Community Charitable Organization.
Texas Star, along with Top Shot, is sponsored by Wichman Chemical. Call (712) 243-7739 for scheduling or more information.