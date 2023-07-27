The Atlantic duo of Claire Schroder and Lila Wiederstein were named third-team all-state in softball by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association this week.
Both freshmen, Schroder and Wiederstein were among a strong younger core of players for the Trojans that went 23-16 and placed second in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Wiederstein had four home runs, tying her for best on the team, and drove home 27 runs on 45 hits with her .375 batting average. Schroder hit .383 and scored 17 runs on 23 hits.
CLASS 1A
Shay Burmeister has been at the center of the Exira-EHK softball team the past five seasons.
A previous all-state honoree who has led the Spartans to four straight regional final appearances, the recent graduate has earned Iowa Class 1A first-team honors all-state by the IGCA.
Burmeister, who played third base this past season, had a .421 average and on-base percentage of .516, had 31 runs on 32 hits and 23 RBIs. She also stole a team-best 18 bases, and had a fielding percentage of 93.3%
Spartan teammate Riley Miller was a third-team IGCA pick. A pitcher, Miller had an 18-4 record with a 1.43 ERA, striking out 172 batters in 136-2/3 innings pitched.
Earning honorable mention honors in Class 1A were Audubon's trio of Kail Irlmeier (.362, 22 RBI), Alexis Obermeier (2.23 ERA, 212 strikeouts in 150-2/3 innings; four home runs and 15 RBI) and Jordan Porsch (.349, 16 RBI).