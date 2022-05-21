DES MOINES – Relays have been a strong suit for Western Iowa Conference squads Audubon and Riverside.
That strength was on display on Day 2 of the Iowa Class 1A state track meet, and for the Lady Dawgs’ 4x200-meter relay, it’s most likely history.
The 1:47.14 time posted by the team of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson earned them a silver medal and, according to relay team members, their highest relay finish in school history.
“It feels like a huge accomplishment being able to place second at state. It’s just insane,” said Andrusyshyn, who led off the foursome. “Relays have been a huge importance because we have so many fast runners out there this year and we’ve been pushing each other, getting faster and faster and getting better overall.”
Relays ... the WIC has ‘em, particularly on the girls’ side, and Audubon and Riverside each advanced their 4x400-meter relay teams, and scored in the distance medley relay earlier in the day.
The Wheelers were also in the 4x200, coming in 12th at 1:50.47. The Lady Dawgs, meantime, advanced their 4x100-meter relay to today’s finals with the third-best prelim time of 51.09.
Bluml said the team was in their ideal lane – lane 7 – for the 4x200, and it helped improve their time.
“It was different being on the way out, being able to see only lane 8, so we kind of had to run like they were chasing us,” she said. “Madrid’s just a phenomenal team and we knew they were going to be our highest competition.”
Nobody had a chance to catch Madrid, which had a phenomenal time of 1:43.29 to easily win the state title. That didn’t matter to the Lady Dawgs, who still relished their place in school history.
Last year was more to get teams to state. This year, said Henderson, the focus is on placing as high as possible.
“This year is about placing as well as events,” she said.
The distance medley relay, the Lady Dawgs, on the strength of anchor leg Carly Henderson, posted a time of 4:22.05 to come in fourth. The Wheelers used anchor leg Hannah Thygesen to finish fifth at 4:22.05.
The Wheelers – Thygesen, Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger and Mattie Nielsen – have run together two years in a row, and this year, it paid off with a top-eight finish, the first of what they hope is several as they’re in other relays as well.
“It’s really fun and having a great time with them the last few years,” said Steckler. “Freshman year we didn’t get a season and that wasn’t fair to us, and last year was my first year in track and we made it to state. I feel we’ve accomplished a lot these last couple of years and I’m really going to be sad when our seniors leave.”
Riverside and Audubon capped off running together one last time in the 4x400, the Lady Dawgs posting the second-best time of 4:09.14 and the Wheelers eighth at 4:13.67.
There was almost sadness for a moment for the Wheelers after that race, as they were unsure they had edged Audubon Bishop Garrigan at the finish line, but they did, by 0.05 second.
“It’s a little bittersweet, but I’m excited to run the 4x4 again,” said Thygesen. “I’m not ready to be done running with these girls and we’ve one more shot to show what we can do. We’re already guaranteed a medal ... and we’re going to sleep well knowing that.”
Riverside’s boys fared well, too.
The Bulldog distance medley team finished fifth, winning their heat and holding on at 3:40.80. Tegan Schechinger, Grady Jeppesen, Mikey Casson and Ayden Salais were on the team, and it was Salais who bettered their SQM time by six seconds.
Salias, Jeppesen and Casson will encore with Liam Fagan in the boys’ 4x400-meter relay, which earned a spot in today’s finals with the sixth-fastest time of 3:31.67.
HURDLES EVENTS
It was a big morning for Audubon’s Gavin Smith.
He turned in a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles, with a time of 55.66, just behind one of his local rivals, CAM’s Jack Follmann, who came in fifth with a time of 55.41.
Earlier, Smith moved on to today’s 110-meter hurdle finals after posting the fifth-best time, at 15:30, a personal best. Eliminated were Follmann, who came in at 15.54, and Follmann’s CAM teammate Sam Foreman, who at 16.05 turned in a personal best in placing 17th.
OTHER EVENTS
Girls 100-meter hurdles (preliminary): Riverside advanced another into today’s point round, coming in fifth in the prelim with a time of 15.65.
Boys 4x200-meter relay: The Bulldogs finished 21st, with Mason McCready, Liam Fagan, Grady Jeppesen and JJ Wilson. The highlight was a show of sportsmanship, as a Bulldog runner helped a Fort Dodge St. Edmond runner off the track after he suddenly pulled his hamstring.
Girls’ discus: A pair of prolific throwers saw their high school careers end, with Griswold’s Paige Luft placing the highest at 12th at 103’10”. Coming in 15th with a throw of 101’11” was CAM’s Mallory Behnken.