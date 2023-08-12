ATLANTIC – Chase Jahde is quickly becoming well known on the local, and now regional golf circuit.
This past spring, the soon-to-be CAM junior had an incredible state tournament, finishing fourth in a tough Iowa Class 1A field. Last month, he won the Atlantic Open at Nishna Hills Golf Course, firing a 5-under par 100 on 27 holes, and finished witha. 1-over par, to win that event’s Tournament Championship Flight. He also saw success at the Principal Charity Classic, doing very well in his age division.
Jahde is hoping to carry over that success at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club this weekend.
He’s also carrying on a good tradition of younger golfers looking to get their tournament feet wet at the annual three-day event, gaining experience for future events.
“Just a lot of competitiveness, and it only gets me better for other tournaments I play in go out here and try to win,” said Jahde. “Just really take it one hole at a time and see what happens.”
Jahde was one of three high school golfers from Cass County, and at least four overall, entered. Griswold’s pair of Kamron Brownlee and Hogan Hook are also competing this weekend.
Jahde has some big tournament experience already under his belt. This summer, he’s played in the Principal Charity Classic and the John Deere Classic. He took top 5 in his age division at the Principal Charity Classic – fourth with four-over 76 at Wakonda Country Club in Des Moines – but ithat tournament t was more of a learning experience for the JDC in Silvis, Ill.
“Don’t get yourself in trouble because you’re going to have a tough time getting out of it,” he said.
Hook and Brownlee were also very successful this past spring. Brownlee was a state qualifier while Hook reached the district level and came close to joining his teammate.
“I played it last year for experience, and I’m just going to keep doing it for experience,” said Hook, a junior-to-be. “It was my first day playing in a three-day tournament, and you’ve got to stay focused and really work on your mental game.”
Brownlee, who graduated this past spring, said he is taking on his first-ever three-day event to give him experience going into college. He’s taking his talents to Southwestern Community College in Creston.
“Tournaments like this are big,” said Brownlee, who was in the same group as Hook. “There’s big competition and we don’t really play 18 holes in high school, so it’ll be interesting to play these (tournaments).”
Although no one from Atlantic High School played in the tournament, there were several recent ex-Trojans taking to the course, including Matt Gearheart, Ryan Hawkins, Kyle Nelson, Drey Newell, Jake Olsen and Ben Renaud, among others.
Gearheart began his run at the TOC the first year he was eligible – either 14 or 16, the 2019 Trojan graduate, multi-time state qualifier and Grand View standout said – and he’s been coming back ever since. This year, he was in a group with several other former Grand View standouts, including Avery and Alec Fuhs, and Jess Marlow.
For him, it’s getting back together with high school friends, including some he golfed with back in the day, and enjoying each other’s company.
“I played my first year when I was eligible (when qualifying was the way to get into the TOC),” Gearheart said. “We’ve got a good chunk of them and I remember when I was in high school I wasn’t always playing my best, but I had the older generation picking me up the whole way there and I’ve made some life-long friends. I look to do the same for them if I get a chance to play for some of those young bucks and hopefully help them out there.”
The youth movement is something that TOC co-director Matt Mullenix seems to like. Experience is a key factor in success at the tournament, and just because you’re young doesn’t mean you’re going to win or even have a great score.
“We’ve played a lot of diversity as far as age group in there,” he said. “These younger ones, it’s a learning experience for them. They don’t go to a lot of three-day tournaments like this, so it’s a great experience as far as how to manage your rounds from day to day. It can be tough. Some of them come in be pretty good golfers, but a three-day tournament is a totally different monster for them.”
Gearheart hopes to pass on plenty of advice to the younger generation, speaking from his recent experiences.
“The best piece of advice is just to have fun,” he said. “It’s good competition and it’s good competition. We can come out there and (compete) ... and if we all get together after the round, it’s a lot of fun.”
For Brownlee, it’s a stick-to-it attitude that will carry the day.
“It gets hard at time and things are going to get hard ... you’ve just got to learn to push through,” he said.