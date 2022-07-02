CAM 15, Stanton 6: CAM started with a big first inning, scoring four runs and then used a huge fifth inning, slamming the door shut on the Viqueens with an eight-spot to move on in the Iowa Class 1A regionals Friday at Anita.
Mady McKee used a two-run single to place a pair of runs and build the 4-0 lead after the first inning. McKee also had a two-RBI single in the fifth, as did Behnken in that inning as part of the run that put Stanton away.
The Cougars had 12 hits and drew seven walks in the contest. Helen Riker took the win, giving up just six hits as she helped the team move on to the regional semifinals Wednesday against Fremont-Mills, a 10-1 winner over East Mills. That game is 7 p.m. at Tabor.
Sidney 13, Riverside 10: The Lady Dawgs saw their season end with a loss to Sidney Friday night in Iowa Class 1A regional first-round action at Oakland.
The Cowgirls broke a 3-3 tie in the second inning and from there always maintained at least a four-run lead until the bottom of the seventh, when the Lady Dawgs tacked on a pair of runs. The hosts got no closer.
Chris Conover, in his final game as Riverside coach, said it basically came down to too many girls on base.
“We had very untimely errors that led to runs,” he said, guessing that possibly 10 runs were unearned. “If we’re plus five in base runners compared to the other team, we win. If we give up too many baserunners, we don’t have the fortitude to win yet.”
Kylie Foutch had a 3-for-4 night with two runs and a pair of RBI, while Adaline Martens and Markley Yanes each had a pair of hits.
“We just weren’t able to string those runs when we needed them,” said Conover. “We had bases loaded with two outs and just couldn’t get that hit that we needed. It was just the opposite for them.”
The Lady Dawgs, who had just one senior on the roster, ended the season 6-20. Almost everyone who returns for 2023 are either eighth graders or freshmen.
“We’re in a good place. We knew we would be young and there’d be a lot of learning and growth ... but they improved and will be in a better place and position next year,” he said.
Sidney (8-10) moves on to play Exira-EHK Wednesday, July 6, at Kimballton.