HARLAN – The Atlantic boys’ top three ran as a pack, and with an eye of having one of their top runners back for next week’s Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet in Glenwood, placed fifth at Thursday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference cross country meet.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos