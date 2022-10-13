HARLAN – The Atlantic boys’ top three ran as a pack, and with an eye of having one of their top runners back for next week’s Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet in Glenwood, placed fifth at Thursday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference cross country meet.
top story
PREP CROSS COUNTRY – AHS has eye on SQM after H-10 meet
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic woman arrested on drug, involuntary manslaughter charges
- AHS Class of 1961 Reunion
- Fatal crash in Exira Sunday
- Adair man injured in accident Sunday
- PREP FOOTBALL: Atlantic rolls by Knoxville
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Different front runners step up for Atlantic
- Area Police Reports
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Focusing on winning record
- Court Reports - Scheduled Traffic
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Riverside wins Cougar Classic title
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.