ATLANTIC
Aug. 25: at Clarke. Sept. 1: Glenwood. Sept. 8: at Greene County. Sept. 15: Winterset. Sept. 22: at Knoxville. Sept. 29: Creston. Oct. 6: Perry. Oct. 13: at Harlan. Oct. 20: Nevada.
ACGC
Aug. 25: Ogden. Sept. 1: at Earlham. Sept. 8: Panorama. Sept. 15: at South Central Calhoun. Sept. 22: Riverside. Sept. 29: IKM-Manning. Oct. 6: at Mount Ayr. Oct. 13: at Southwest Valley.
AHSTW
Aug. 25: Tri-Center. Sept. 1: at Riverside. Sept. 8: at Carroll Kuemper Catholic. Sept. 15: Underwood. Sept. 22: Treynor. Sept. 29: at Missouri Valley. Oct. 6: Red Oak. Oct. 13: at Shenandoah.
AUDUBON
Aug. 25: CAM. Sept. 1: at Colo-Nesco. Sept. 8: at Exira-EHK. Sept. 15: Fort Dodge St. Edmond. Sept. 22: at Coon Rapids-Bayard. Sept. 29: Glidden-Ralston. Oct. 6: at Collins-Maxwell. Oct. 13: Baxter.
CAM
Aug. 25: at Audubon. Sept. 1: Griswold. Sept. 8: at East Mills. Sept. 15: Coon Rapids-Bayard. Sept. 22: at Exira-EHK. Sept. 29: Sidney. Oct. 6: Fremont-Mills. Oct. 13: at Stanton-Essex.
EXIRA-EHK
Aug. 25: at Ar-We-Va. Sept. 1: Stanton-Essex. Sept. 8: Audubon. Sept. 15: at Sidney. Sept. 22: CAM. Sept. 29: at Fremont-Mills. Oct. 6: East Mills. Oct. 13: Griswold.
GRISWOLD
Aug. 25: at Boyer Valley. Sept. 1: at CAM. Sept. 8: Sidney. Sept. 15: at Fremont-Mills. Sept. 22: Stanton-Essex. Sept. 29: at East Mills. Oct. 6: West Harrison. Oct. 13: Exira-EHK.
RIVERSIDE
Aug. 25: at West Monona. Sept. 1: AHSTW. Sept. 8: at South Central Calhoun. Sept. 15: IKM-Manning. Sept. 22: at ACGC. Sept. 29: Southwest Valley. Oct. 6: at Earlham. Oct. 13: Panorama.
* * *
Playoffs
Oct. 20: Round of 32, eight-man and classes A, 1A and 2A only. Oct. 27: Round of 16. Nov. 2: Quarterfinals, eight-man. Nov. 3: Quarterfinals, all 11-man classes. Nov. 8: Semifinals, eight-man. Nov. 9: Semifinals, classes A and 4A. Nov. 10: Semifinals, classes 1A and 5A. Nov. 11: Semifinals, classes 2A and 3A. Nov. 16: Championship, eight-man and classes A, 1A and 4A. Nov. 17: Championship, classes 2A, 3A and 5A.
Note: All semifinals and championship games at the UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls.