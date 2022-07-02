GUTHRIE CENTER – ACGC closed their season against West Central Activities Conference foe Panorama, falling to the Panthers 11-9 Friday night in the first round of Iowa Class 2A regional softball action.
Panorama opened the game with an RBI sacrifice bunt by Panther Grace Webner, bringing in Jaiden Sellers. However, the Chargers answered back with six runs of their own, running through the lineup to close the inning with a 6-1 lead.
The Panthers rocketed back to within one run in the middle of the second inning. ACGC’s Reagan Carney made a trip around the bases, starting with stealing second base to put the Chargers up 7-5 at the end of two.
The Chargers changed pitchers at the beginning of the third inning, with Senior Sophia Rouse coming to the mound, replacing Freshman Jayla Hoover. Rouse was able to quiet the Panther bats until the middle of the 5th inning, when five Panthers came across home plate. Charger Sophomore Hayden Coffman scored on an RBI single by Freshman Shay Lemke, giving Panorama a 10-8 lead at the end of the inning.
The Panthers’ Caitlin Sloss came home on a double hit by Hanna Smith in the 6th inning, but ACGC Sophomore Jenna Rowley brought the Chargers within two runs, after stealing two bases and being hit home on an RBI single by Coffman.
Charger softball coach Eric Van Meter said, “We kind of fell asleep in the middle of the game, and eventually we just ran out of magic and that’s what happened tonight. We just couldn’t put enough together in the last inning here to keep going.”
Van Meter said the season was a rebuilding year for the Chargers.
“We didn’t know if this would be a reload or a rebuild, and it was more of a rebuild than we thought,” he said. “But the sophomore girls have been together a long time, tonight we started three freshmen, we’re missing one of our pitchers tonight, but we’re young, they’re hungry, we’ll see what they put together in the off season and what they put together next year.”
The Chargers close the season with an 8-19 mark, while Panorama (2-25) will face Interstate 35 (22-6) in Truro Wednesday night.