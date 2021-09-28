ATLANTIC – One of these days, Atlantic is going to get it all together throughout a volleyball match.
That didn’t quite happen Tuesday night in the Trojans’ Hawkeye Ten Conference triangular.
Despite a sweep of Creston in their opening match, the Trojans made too many mistakes and fell too far behind in an eventual four-set loss, 25-12, 25-13, 19-25, 25-12.
“We made too many mistakes. That’s what it boiled down to,” said coach Michelle Blake afterward. “We didn’t follow the game plan that needed to be followed.”
Suffice to say, there will be plenty of cleaning up those mistakes in practice today as they prepare for Class 2A No. 11-ranked Carroll Kuemper Catholic, a team Blake says runs a high-tempo offense.
“We need to sharpen a lot of things up defensively, and Kuemper runs a super, super fast offense and we’re going to have to match it,” she said.
The Trojans had little problems downing the Panthers, sweeping 25-17, 25-14, 25-8. While Blake was happier with that outcome, there was still some things she saw that were concerning.
“Overall, you’re happy when a win’s a win,” she said. “But we played pretty sloppy in the first set and even the first half of the second set. We finally put it together in the last half of the third set.
It was a bit of a slow start in the first set, but the Trojans began building their lead off a Jada Jensen kill and a pair of Panther balls that sailed out of bounds. An error and another Jensen kill made it 20-15, and a passing error ended the first set.
The second and third sets were all Trojans, with an Ava Rush ace and a kill by Chloe Mullenix sparking a set-ending 5-2 run. The third set saw the Trojans go on a long run, with Smith getting a kill and Mullenix punching down a pair to complete the sweep.
The nightcap against Lewis Central was pretty much all Titans in the sets they won, going up two sets. The Trojans didn’t back down and actually played decently in the third set, taking advantage of several Titan miscues. A Jensen kill and a pair of mistakes by Lewis Central closed out the third set.
There were brief glimmers of hope in the fourth set, as the Trojans were down just 9-8 after a Lexi Noelck kill. Noelck had two kills in that fourth set, which saw the Titans eventually pull away.
The key to the Trojans’ success going forward, then, is getting out of their comfort zone. They’re 3-3 in the Hawkeye Ten, 13-13 overall heading into the matchup with Kuemper.
“We have to stop staying in our comfort zone and expecting good things to happen,” said Blake. “I always tell the girls that success is on the other side of difficult and if we’re not willing to go through difficult we’re not going to see success.”