CARROLL – The Atlantic girls basketball team came into Friday’s contest with Carroll Kuemper Catholic playing their first game in 17 days.
The last time the Trojans took the court was Dec. 21, a solid win over Shenandoah. The wait was long, and surely, the team was eager to get back onto the court rather than keep practicing against each other.
“We knew we had to step up the tempo because we’d been off 17 days, and I think we did that pretty well,” said junior guard Jada Jensen. “We were just really glad to come back and show what we can really do in the second game.”
The Trojan girls indeed did pretty well, especially in the second half. A 32-9 run is really good, actually, and it allowed the Trojans to take home a big 57-24 win.
The outcome was the Trojans’ third win of the year, the last two in a row, and was revenge for a homecourt loss that Kuemper handed the Trojans on Dec. 14.
“The girls came out with second half energy,” said Trojan coach Dan Vargason. “That’s what we talked about in the locker room. X’s and O’s-wise, we just had to keep moving in their zone a little bit.
“Defensively we liked how we had things set up but we just wanted to ratchet up the intensity for the first few minutes of the third. I thought we did.”
The Trojans never trailed in this one, getting off to a quick 8-0 lead on baskets from four different starters, Paytn Harter, Aubrey Guyer, Madison Huddleson and Jada Jensen.
The first sign that this could be a runaway came toward the end of the first quarter and a 5-0 burst in a little less than 10 seconds. Jensen took the assist from Huddleson, then Harter, after getting a quick steal and being fouled while making the layup, completed an old-fashioned three-point play.
The Knights pulled back and got it to within two at 17-15 on Frannie Glynn’s basket, but the Trojans closed out the half on an 8-0 run, starting with Aspen Niklasen’s basket that was assisted by Jensen, then Jensen scoring six straight points, the last on a steal, to cap the stretch. She then blocked a last-chance shot attempt by the Knights to establish the 25-15 halftime lead.
“We knew coming into the game we were going to have to adjust having someone that tall (Kuemper center Akuet Malek) in the paint,” said Jensen of an effort that held Malek to eight points on the night and limited her work on the boards. “We really worked on shot fakes and taking smart shots in the paint.”
The second half was all Trojans. An 11-0 run really opened things up, and by quarter’s end a 43-19 advantage meant the game was no longer really in doubt. Guyer got hot and scored 10 of her 12 points after halftime.
“Aubrey had a great game tonight and she came out super strong,” said Jensen.
Harter ended with a team-high 16 while Jensen finished with 15.
“With this group we just needed a little more practice,” said Vargason. “I know sometimes with these players it gets more rough to keep practicing and practicing but they bought in and went hard, and it paid off tonight not only in practice but as a team.”
Atlantic hosts Council Bluffs St. Albert on Monday.
BOYS’ GAME
The boys’ game for Atlantic against Kuemper Catholic came down to missed opportunities, quite simply.
A 2-for-9 effort at the line wasn’t even the thing that was most on coach Derek Hall’s mind after a 53-51 loss to the Knights.
“We could say the free throws were the difference in the game, but we probably had 10 to 12 plays in the fourth quarter where the ball bounces our way one time and it’s a different game,” he said. “The first half, we shot ourselves in the foot and didn’t come out to play at all. That’s on me getting them ready to play.
“But basketball, there’s a thousand plays in the game and it could have came down to us just making one of 10 in the fourth quarter. We’ve been in this situation ... and we’ve got to keep getting better.”
The Trojans actually didn’t do that badly in the second quarter. After spotting the Knights the game’s first seven points, the Trojans slowly began to catch up, with baskets from five different players before Ethan Sturm’s basket gave the Trojans a 13-12 lead after the first quarter.
Sturm extended the lead to 16-12 on a three-point shot, but the Knights began to take the momentum right back, and Isaac Evans’ bucket gave his team a 20-18 lead before settling for a 24-21 halftime lead.
In the final minute, there were multiple opportunities for the Trojans to escape with the win. With 11.1 seconds left, Colton Rasmussen connected on a rebound shot to pull his team to within two, at 53-51.
Hall called a time out to set up the defense. Rasmussen immediately drew a foul, sending Carson Kanne to the line, who missed both ends of the two-shot foul. A hasty pass saw Rasmussen go inside for a shot attempt and possible overtime, but his shot was off the mark just ahead of the buzzer.
But Dayton Templeton was fouled going for a rebound just ahead of the buzzer. Both free throws were no good, and the Knights came away with the win.
Sturm ended with a team-high 16 points, while Garrett McLaren and Colton Rasmussen each had 10. The Trojans (3-7) are back in action Tuesday night at Clarinda.