Pairings have been announced for Iowa Class 1A and 2A boys’ basketball teams.
AHSTW, which has been ranked in the top 5 the past several weeks, drew the No. 1 seed in Class 1A District 15, while CAM will host a four-team quarterfinal.
In Class 2A, ACGC drew the second seed in District 15 and gets a first-round bye.
Pairings go like this:
CLASS 1A
In District 15, Griswold will host Council Bluffs Heartland Christian in a pigtail game, and the winner will face AHSTW at Avoca. The other game in the Avoca quarterfinal is Riverside vs. Audubon in the 6:30 p.m. game Feb. 14. The two winners meet in the semifinals at Avoca at 8 p.m. Feb. 17.
At Anita, No. 3-seed CAM will host IKM-Manning at 8 p.m., with second-seed Exira-EHK getting Nodaway Valley at 6:30 p.m., both games on Feb. 14. The semifinals between the winners will be at Avoca in the early game, 6:30 p.m.
The district final is Feb. 22 at Harlan.
West Harrison drew the top seed in District 16, the other half of Substate 8, with Coon Rapids-Bayard, Boyer Valley and Tri-Center the second, third and fourth seeds, respectively. The semifinals are at Mondamin and the district final is at Denison.
The substate final, on Feb. 26, is at a site to be announced.
CLASS 2A
In District 15, ACGC will play either Panorama or West Central Valley in a semifinal game Feb. 17 at Van Meter, that game tipping off at 6:30 p.m. The other half of the bracket has Van Meter welcoming either Interstate 35 or Woodward Granger in the 8 p.m. game, also at Van Meter.
The I-35 vs. Woodward-Granger and Panorama vs. WCV games are Feb. 14 at Panora, and the district final is Feb. 22 at Creston.
The other half of Substate 8, District 16, has Treynor and Underwood as the top seeds, with their district final at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs on Feb. 22.
The substate final is Feb. 26 at a site to be announced.