CARROLL – CAM had baserunners in every inning of its Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinal baseball contest against New London, but couldn’t make the most of its opportunities.
The Tigers also had base runners in each inning. They cashed in.
A big second inning gave the Tigers all the momentum they needed, and for the most part thwarted the Cougars when they tried to take advantage in an eventual 12-3 victory Monday afternoon at Merchants Stadium.
It was a tough end for the Cougars, and it was the Tigers’ ability to take advantage of its chances and some uncharacteristic struggles by CAM on the mound – three Cougar pitchers combined for 10 free passes and three hit batters – that did the Rolling Valley Conference champions in.
“That’s something we hadn’t been doing,” said coach Dan Daugherty. “We gave them too many free passes and they came up with a big two-out hit and we did that pretty much the whole game. And we kind of struggled at the plate a little bit ... but that’s the way baseball goes sometimes.”
New London took control in the second inning. Building on a 1-0 lead, the Tigers took advantage of three walks, starting with a two-out bases loaded walk to bring in Ryan Richey. That opened the floodgates when Dereck Santiago smashed a bases-clearing double to deep left to extend the advantage to 5-0.
CAM got a run back in the top of the third, when Lane Spieker drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt at first. He easily trotted home on Joe Kauffman’s two-out single to left.
But New London re-established a five-run cushion in the bottom half of the third when Carter Allen dashed home on a passed ball with two out, and extended the lead to 8-1 in the fourth after a bases-loaded walk drove in a run and a bloop drop on the infield fly allowed another run
CAM attempted to climb back into it in the top of the fifth, as Joe Kauffman stroked a nice two-run single past the Tigers’ diving second baseman with one away to cut New London’s lead to 8-3. Tiger reliever Joshua Catala came in, and got a strikeout and grabbed a high hopper on the mound to get the final two outs.
New London threatened to end the game in the fifth when Kooper Schulte got an RBI single to left and Tucker Gibbar smashed a single to left to plate two more and make it 11-3, before Cade Ticknor – the Cougars’ second reliever of the game – coaxed a fielder’s choice and then a grounder to the mound to stop the damage. The Tigers did get one more run in the bottom of the sixth, with the Cougars’ 8-2-5 play to catch Seth Bailey in between third and home a highlight.
CAM ended its season 27-3, and with that five outstanding seniors saw their careers end. To be sure, the athletic talents and state successes of Ethan Follmann, Joe Kauffman, Colby Rich, Lane Spieker and Cade Ticknor will be remembered for a long time. So will a Rolling Valley Conference championship and, among their post-season victories a dramatic come-from-behind 7-4 win over Lenox in the district semifinals.
“I’m happy for those guys,” said Daugherty. I know they’re disappointed but we’ve had a great run and New London’s a heck of a team. They’re going to be a tough out. Each one of their pitchers throws the ball hard and they make plays and put the bat on the ball.
“Our conference was tough,” he said. “We had four teams make the district finals and two made the substate. We were strong. I thought we were pretty well prepared but this team (New London) is that much better. But our senior class, I can’t say enough about them. They did super, not only in baseball but in all sports. They’re going to be tough to replace.”
New London improved to 29-1 and move on to Wednesday evening’s semifinal against Mason City Newman, a 3-2 winner over Lisbon.
Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinal
New London 12, CAM 3
Monday, July 18, at Merchants Stadium, Carroll
CAM 001 020 X — 3 6 1
New London 141 231 X — 12 9 2
Lane Spieker, Joe Kauffman (4), Cade Ticknor (5), and Colby Rich; Dereck Santiago, Joshua Catala (5). Brenden Richey (7) and Tucker Gibbar;. W – Santiago (10-0). L – Spieker (7-2). LOB: CAM – 7; New London – 10. 2 or more hits: CAM – Hensley; New London – Bailey. 2B: CAM – Rich; New London – Santiago. RBI: CAM – Kauffman 3; NL – Santiago 3, Gibbar 3, Schulte, Allen. SAC: New London – Catala.