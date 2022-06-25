If Atlantic makes it to the regional final in the upcoming Iowa Class 3A post-season tournament, there'll be quite a road trip involved.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has placed the Trojan softball team in Region 4 for the tournament series, which in Class 3A begins July 6 and also has games July 9 and 12. The top seed in that regional: Williamsburg, the state's third-ranked team in the class that sits 20 miles, more or less, west of Iowa City.
But to get there, the Trojans have to navigate through the lower half of the bracket as the regional's No. 2 overall seed. Coach Terry Hinzmann's team drew Shenandoah, a team the Trojans split with earlier this season, falling 1-0 to the Fillies before an 8-1 comeback victory for the Trojans.
The Atlantic-Shenandoah game is Wednesday, July 6, at Atlantic, the same night as the opener at Clarinda, pitting the host Cardinals against Red Oak. The two winners will meet Saturday, July 9, at Atlantic.
On the other half of the bracket, regional quarterfinals include Clarke at Williamsburg, and Mid-Prairie of Wellman at Chariton, with semifinals at Williamsburg.
The regional final will be hosted by the highest-remaining ranked seed on July 12.
In classes 1A and 2A, first-round games are Friday, July 1, with subsequent rounds July 6, 8 and 11 and the regional final hosted by the highest-remaining ranked team. Those pairings are as follows:
CLASS 1A
Region 2: Audubon gets a first-round home game and will host West Harrison. Woodbine, the top seed on the Wheelers' half of the bracket, will host the winner. Possible semifinal opponents are Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Glidden-Ralston. Woodbine will host the semifinal.
Newell-Fonda is the regional's overall top seed. Other teams are Algona Bishop Garrigan, Ar-We-Va, GTRA of Graettinger, North Iowa of Buffalo Center and Storm Lake St. Mary's. Newell will be the site of the semifinal.
Region 3: Four area teams are assigned here, two on each side of the bracket. Griswold is in the top half of the bracket and has a first-round bye, while Exira-EHK gets a first-round bye on the lower half of the bracket with CAM and Riverside also on that side of the regional.
Griswold will await the winner of Council Bluffs St. Albert or Tri-Center of Neola. Also awaiting a first-round winner is the regional's overall top seed, Southeast Warren of Liberty Center; they could get Essex or Orient-Macksburg. The regional semifinal will be at Liberty Center.
In the lower half of the bracket, Riverside will host Sidney at Oakland, with Exira-EHK playing the winner at Lloyd Petersen Park in Kimballton. CAM, meantime, will host Stanton, with that winner playing the winner of either East Mills or Fremont-Mills in Tabor. Kimballton will be the site of the regional semifinal.
CLASS 2A
Region 3: AHSTW will host Treynor in a regional quarterfinal game on July 6. The overall top seed in the regional is Logan-Magnolia, and either the Panthers, IKM-Manning or Lawton-Bronson could get the winner of the Lady Vikes and Cardinals.
West Monona is the No. 2 seed, and are in the lower half of the bracket along with East Sac County, MVAOCOU, Missouri Valley and Underwood. Regional semifinal games are at Logan and Onawa.
Region 4: ACGC will host Panorama in a first-round game on July 1, with the winner traveling to Truro to take on Interstate 35, the regional's overall top seed. Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley of Corning are also in the top half of the bracket. The regional semifinal is at Truro.
In the lower half of the bracket, there's No. 2-seed West Central Valley, plus Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Central Decatur, Earlham and Nodaway Valley. The regional semifinal is at Stuart.