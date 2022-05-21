DES MOINES – Atlantic has put itself in a good position for 2023 with its girls’ 4x400-meter relay team.
The handoffs were strong and crisp, and the Trojans had themselves a fourth-place finish in the ultimate event of the Iowa Class 3A girls’ state track meet on an overcast, unseasonably cool Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium.
The team of Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix and Ava Rush – donning white uniforms trimmed – turned in a time of 4:04.89, just a bit slower than their preliminary heat time.
The double-gun sounding to begin things scared Middents at first, but it turned out that Dallas Center-Grimes was guilty of the false start.
“I kept my cool and it was really important for us to get out with the competition,” said Middents. “It was a pretty good leg for me, I felt.”
Mullenix helped set things up.
“It was pretty good, and we had a good handoff,” said Mullenix. “I was just working on getting out and staying behind the girl that was in front of me and then help Ava get in a better place.”
Rush anchored the race, the last for the 2022 team. Less than an hour earlier she ran in the 1500-meter run, and she admitted her legs were a bit tired, but was ready to come through for the team.
She came through with a split of 59.9 as she was able to hold fourth place.
“I Just knew I had to push through and our teammates got me in a good spot to hopefully get me in a good spot,” she said.
Earlier, Rush and teammate Claire Pellett ran in the 1500-meter run. Pellett, a sophomore, came in 14th with a time of 5:07.30, while Rush PR’ed with a finish of 5:09.47, good for 16th.
“It’s always fun running with Claire and it’s fun because she’s like a sister to me and we push each other in practice every day and she always has the best words of encouragement.”
Earlier in the day, Pellett ran a PR in the 800-meter run, with the 15th-best time at 2:27.84. The weather was still a bit chilly as Pellett tried to focus.
“My legs were a little bit tight just because of the coldness, but it was a really good run out there,” said Pellett. “It’s definitely a different experience because (in a relay) you have people who rely on you and have to help get in a good spot. Here (in the 800), it’s just you out there so it’s however you run.”
The Trojans finished with the five points awarded for fourth-place finishes, placing them 30th overall. Coach Matt Mullenix’s team graduates just one senior in Addie DeArment.
“I think we all did such a good job, especially coming from where we started the beginning of the season to where we ended up all of our teammates we worked hard and pushed every day in practice to make everybody better and it’s really starting to pay off.”
The Trojan boys had all of their events earlier in the meet. As with the girls, a large amount of talent returns for 2023, as just one of the team’s four seniors – Gannon O’Hara – graduated. (The other three seniors are Zane Berg, Drew Engler and Dayton Templeton.) The 4x800-meter and shuttle hurdle relays, both of which competed on Thursday, had all underclassmen on those squads.