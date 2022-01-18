HARLAN – To put it simply, it was a good night to be a Harlan fan.
Not so much for Atlantic in the boy-girl basketball doubleheader..
The Cyclones used big runs in both the boys’ and girls’ game – the boys at the beginning, the girls in the second quarter – to dictate the tempo, and the Trojans were not able to respond in either case.
The outcomes: 64-34 for the girls, 77-50 for the boys, both Cyclone wins.
For their part, it wasn’t really that either team played poorly. It was just that the Cyclones were able to use their runs to set the tone, knock the Trojans on their heels and force them to play catch up the rest of the way.
In fact, in the girls’ game, the Trojans were able to keep pace, as Paytn Harter single-handedly went on a 7-0 run, capping it with a three-point shot to help the Trojans to a 9-7 lead late in the first period. Raegen Wicks responded back for the Cyclones, but Jada Jensen’s three-pointer ahead of the buzzer mmade it 12-9.
Aubrey Guyer connected on back-to-back free throws for Atlantic before Harlan got on a roll, outscoring the Trojans 22-4. Claire Schmitz keyed the run for the Cyclones, dominating the boards on both ends and scoring 10 of her 20 points in the frame to give them a 31-16 halftime lead, one that was never threatened in the second half.
Wicks led the Cyclones with 23 points, including three three-pointers in the second half. Atlantic had Harter with 12 points and Jensen with 11.
The Harlan boys were without Connor Frame, one of the team’s leaders in multiple categories, but the Cyclones – No. 2 in Iowa Class 3A in the latest Associated Press poll – didn’t miss a beat as coach Derek Hall’s brother, Aiden, and Jacob Birch amply picked up the slack, keying a 9-0 game-opening run and eventually pushing the advantage to 17-2, with Caden Andersen’s bucket off the bench the only points in the initial minutes.
Carter Pellett had a three-pointer and Dayton Templeton drove the lane for a 5-0 Trojan run to close out the quarter, but the tone was set.
It was 35-20 at halftime and 51-36 after three quarters as the Trojans couldn’t really cut into the Cyclone lead, and the deficit simply grew in the fourth quarter.
Pellett had 17 points for Atlantic (3-9) but fouled out with five minutes left in the game. Dayton Templeton added 16. For Harlan, it was Hall with 21 and Birch with 20, while Bradley Curran added 13.
The Trojans now will have to flush the outcomes as they focus on today’s games against Red Oak. The girls’ game – a varsity only contest – is at 6 p.m. in Red Oak, while the boys host the Tigers.