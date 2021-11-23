When you lead the state in just about every imaginable offensive category, and are pretty impressive on defense as well, you’d better be the captain of your class.
Lane Spieker did just that.
The CAM senior and all-star athlete in multiple sports, Spieker finished the year with 1,312 passing yards, 3,462 rushing yards, 57 receiving yards and had a hand in 77 total touchdowns. Plus, he had a quarterback rating of an amazing 189.9.
Oh, and there is that little tidbit of leading the Cougars to a 13-0 season and the school’s first state championship in any team sport.
The reward: Captain of the eight-man class by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and a first-team selection at running back.
In total, five CAM players made first team for coach Barry Bower’s Cougars. In addition to Spieker at running back, there was offensive lineman Reese Oglesbee, defensive lineman Cade Ticknor, linebacker Joe Kauffman and defensive utility player Colby Rich. All are seniors.
Audubon, which reached the semifinals before being beaten – incidentally enough, by CAM – had two first-team selections: kicker Matthew Beisswenger and defensive back Gavin Smith. Both are seniors.
Area second-team selections in eight man were all from Audubon, with running back Carter Andreasen and defensive lineman Joey Schramm on the second team and third-team defensive lineman Cooper Nielsen.
11-MAN CLASSES
In Class 1A, ACGC’s renaissance season saw them rewarded with six all-state picks.
Gavin Cornelison, a senior who finished just shy of 2,000 rushing yards, is a first-team pick at running back, and was joined by offensive lineman Cael Hoing and return specialist Cayden Jensen. Jensen had four returns for touchdowns, including several of 90-plus yards.
The Chargers had defensive utility specialist Reid Rumelhart and offensive lineman Victor Gonzalez on the second team. Payton Jacobe earned a third team spot as a lineman.
Atlantic was represented in Class 3A by Ethan Sturm, making the second-team list as defensive back. Injured late in the season, the Trojan senior ended with 34 solo tackles and three interceptions. It’s the fourth year in a row the Trojans have had at least one all-state pick; Sturm’s brother, Grant, was an all-state selection a year ago.
Class A had two area honorees. Riverside senior Austin Kremkowski, the offensive most valuable player in District 7, was a second-team pick as an offensive utility player. AHSTW junior Aiden Martin made the third team as linebacker.
Team captains were selected in each of the seven Iowa high school football classes. Captains must be a senior and selected to the first all-state team and are voted on by sports writers in each class. Besides Spieker, class captains included Logan Knaack of Grundy Center (Class A), Casey Trudo of Van Meter (Class 1A), Kolson Kruse of Southeast Valley (Class 2A), Landyn Van Kekerix of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Class 3A), Nick Miller of Council Bluffs Lewis Central (Class 4A), and Xavier Nwankpa of Southeast Polk (Class 5A).